Numen Gaming bids farewell to BGMI roster 

In a recent turn of events, Numen Esports has parted ways with its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) lineup. The news comes six months after the organization declared its entry into the BGMI Esports ecosystem, accompanied by the recruitment of a star-studded roster. Despite its credible lineup, the team had delivered horrendous performances in numerous events leading up to its dissolution.

The farewell post came through their socials:

"With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our BGMI roster. It was great seeing them carry the Numen badge, but all good things come to an end. We wish them the best for their future endeavors"

Numen Esports' BGMI roster

Avinash "Avii" Chari Arshpreet "GiLL" Singh Shaurya "Savitar" Gupta Robin "REXX" Boora Akash "Maxkash" Anandani

Throughout their six-month stint, the team failed to make a significant impact on the competitive circuit, delivering performances that left a lot to be desired. Finishing 11th in the BGMI Champions Cup and 18th in the BGMI Master Series Season 2, the squad faced severe challenges.

Their inability to secure a spot in the Grand Finals of the BGIS 2023 and subsequent disappointment in Skyesports Championship 5.0 exacerbated their struggles. The club failed to register respectable positions across all major events of 2023.

The roster exhibited a pattern of underperformance across a dozen official and unofficial tournaments. To arrest this slump, the organization even tried to shuffle the roster by adding MaxKash for Skyesports Championship 5.0. But that didn't work either, with MaxKash having joined High Voltage. Gill is currently a part of GodLike Esports, a team navigating through a series of roster changes.

Avii and Rexx, who have notably contributed to Enigma Gaming's success over the past few years, would also want to be on track in the near future. Adding to the anticipation, the latter recently shared a story hinting at an exciting development, possibly alluding to his new organization.

Numen Esports and Gaming operates as a multifaceted entity, not only functioning as a talent management company but also actively engaging in content production, brand integrations, sponsorship, merchandising, and various other ventures.

Amid the recent departures, the organization's future in the Battlegrounds Mobile India scene remains uncertain. There is currently no clarity on whether Numen will return with a new lineup.