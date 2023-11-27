BMPS 2023 League Stage Day 6: Livestream, teams, map order, and how to watch 

The sixth day of the BMPS 2023 League is set to be hosted on November 27, where the 7th to 12th groups will play their remaining games of Week 1. Team Insane currently lead the overall scoreboard of these groups after their four games. Each team will focus on solidifying their ranking today as they will receive additional bonus points based on their weekly results.

The 1st to 6th groups completed their Week 1 matches during the initial three days from November 22 to 24, while the rest six groups will wrap up this week's matches today. Based on the initial week rankings, these 96 participants will be split into 12 groups for the second week.

BMPS 2023 League Day 6 participants

These groups mentioned below will take on each other on Day 6 of the BMPS 2023 League:

Group 7

Revenant Esports Team Insane Marcos Gaming Four Horse Men Hyderabad Hydras TWOB MG Esports Error Esports

Group 8

TWM Gaming One Official x High Voltage Numen Gaming Team OST Team HUB Global Esports United 4 Gods GodLike Esports

Group 9

OR Esports 8Bit CS Nade Esportd Vintage Forest APE TEN Team EXC Clue Esports

Group 10

Midwave Esports Team CK Live Craft 7H G1 Esports Team A2K Rippers Glory Esports

Group 11

Glitchx Esports 4AM DE Genesis 1Miillion Officials NON Hyper GH

Group 12

Mayur Esports Growing Strong Burnx Official Psyche Team INV Stellar Titans Team Mayhem Down Hill

Map schedule for Day 6 and where to watch

Teams from Groups 9, 10, 11, and 12 will participate in two matches on Monday, while Groups 7 and 8 will fight in their remaining one game. Fans can watch the BMPS 2023 edition live on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel at 5 pm daily. These are the five matches to be played on the sixth day:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 9 vs 11

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 8 vs 9

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 7 vs 12

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 10 vs 11

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 10 vs 12

Day 5 results

Aadi-led Team Insane earned 66 points, including 28 frags, in their four matches. Revenant and Growing Strong collected 61 and 55 points, respectively. GodLike Esports started the BMPS with a bang, but their performance fell in their last three matches. The Jelly-led squad has collect 44 points at an average of 11. Global Esports and Marcos Gaming scored 28 points each in four games.