BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 2 Day 1: Groups, map order, and more

Week 2 of the BMPS 2023 League Stage commences on November 28 at 5 pm IST. 96 teams have been divided equally into 12 groups based on their Week 1 results. Similar to the previous week, these clubs will compete in five games each in the second week. Groups 1 to 6 will compete with one another in a round-robin format during the first three days.

The BMPS 2023 is being organized by Krafton in two rounds: the three-week League Stage and the Grand Finals. After each team has played 15 matches, the top 16 teams from the overall points table will progress to the Finals, which are scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

BMPS League Stage Week 2 Day 1 participants

Group 1

Growing Strong Autobotz Esports Galaxy Esports Enigma Gaming Marcos Gaming x Zero DOD Esports A2K UK07

Group 2

Hydra Officials 7Shore Vintage Hyper Global Esports Team GH Team CK T7S

Group 3

Revenant Esports 4AM Team HG Reckoning Esports Team MW S34L TEN 1Million Official

Group 4

Team Together Esports Midwave Team Mayhem U4G Genesis Esports MG Team Empire TWM Gaming

Group 5

Live Craft Bloodrose Team FLY Op x High Voltage WIND RTG Esports Redemption ECE

Group 6

Blind Esports UP50 Burnx Official DE Gujarat Tigers THW Hyderabad Hydras TWOB

Week 2 Day 1 schedule

The first encounter of the day is scheduled between Groups 2 and 4 in the crowd-favorite Erangel map. Today, Group 4 will contest three matches, while Groups 1 and 2 will participate in two games. Groups 3, 5, and 6 will play one match. Here is the map rotation for Tuesday;

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 2 vs 4

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1 vs 4

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 3 vs 4

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 2 vs 6

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 1 vs 5

Overnight standings after Week 1

Growing Strong (131 points) and Hydra Officials (108 points) were the first and second-best performers of the first week after claiming two Chicken Dinners each. Both rosters surprised everyone with their phenomenal performances as they leapfrogged a number of experienced teams in the overall standings.

Sensei-led Revenant Esports (107) displayed exceptional skills to earn the third spot without any Chicken Dinner. Team Together Esports and Live Craft took fourth and fifth places with 96 and 90 points, respectively. Blind Esports were sixth in the overall table after five matches of the BMPS Week 1.

BGIS 2023 champions Gladiators Esports finished ninth, closely followed by fan favorite Team Soul. Team Insane were 11th with the help of two Chicken Dinners. Entity Gaming and 8BITCS grabbed 14th and 15th spots to their respective names in the BMPS Week 1.