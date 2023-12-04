BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 3: Groups and dates revealed

The third and final week of the BMPS 2023 League Stage kicks off on December 4. 96 teams have once again been divided into 12 groups based on their performances in the previous week and will compete in their remaining five games of this phase. These matches will be crucial for all the participants as only the teams ranked first to 16th on the overall scoreboard will be selected for the Grand Finals.

In Week 3, the initial six groups will engage with one another from December 4 to 6, while the remaining seventh to 12th groups will participate from December 7 to 9, 2023. Many big names have scrambled a bit in their previous matches. All the teams will be looking to strengthen their positions in the overall leaderboard this week.

Groups for BMPS League Stage Week 3

Group 1

Team OST Vintage Stellar Titans Team FLY FFE Esports Megastars Gaming Team EXC Growing Strong

Group 2

Burnx Officials Team HG Claw Esports MG Gaming Genesis Esports Hydra Officials ASG Esports Lucknow Giants

Group 3

Gods Reign Team OG TWM Gaming Global Esports Team Together Esports Team CK Wind God 1Million Officials

Group 4

Team Mayhem Big Brother UK07 Blind Esports Team V9 Mayur Gaming Team Empire One Power x High Voltage

Group 5

Team HUB Reckoning Esports Entity Gaming Clue Esports RTG Esports 7H Esports ECE Autobotz Esports

Group 6

Galaxy Esports Team Insane MW Medal Esports T7S Nade Esports Hyderabad Hydras Rippers

Group 7

7Shore DOD Esports Error Esports Enigma Gaming Gladiators Esports Team GWL Live Craft TMZ

Group 8

A2K Bloodrose GodLike NON Esports OR Esports ORB Esports Soul TWOB

Group 9

4AM FS Esports BR Titans Glitchx Reborn Team Great Gujarat Tigers RC Esports Silly Esports

Group 10

8BitCS Forest APE DE G1 Esports GH Esports Numen SE4L THW

Group 11

GENXFM HYPER INV Revenant TEN TITAN UP50 WSB Gaming

Group 12

4H 4TR Down Hill Marcos Gaming MV Psyche Team XSpark U4G

BMPS overall standings after week 2

Blind Esports held the first position with 200 points after showcasing strong performances in the previous two weeks. Team Together Esports grabbed the second seat with 194 points. Both the top two sides have claimed three Chicken Dinners each in their 10 encounters so far.

Team Insane, led by Aadi, stood third with 190 points on the scoreboard. The crew garnered four Chicken Dinners in the first two weeks of the BMPS. Their performances in the second week were outstanding, which propelled them to the third spot on the overall table.

Growing Strong and Hydra Officials captured fourth and fifth positions with 189 and 177 points, respectively. Both the underdogs had a great run in Week 1.

Team Soul (160), Revenant (158), and Gladiators Esports (148) earned the seventh, eighth, and ninth places, respectively, after 10 games. Team XSpark and GodLike Esports took the 15th and 18th positions with 132 and 121 points, respectively, after BMPS Week 2.