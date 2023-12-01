BMPS 2023 Week 2 Day 4 postponed due to BGMI Patch Update 2.9 

Krafton has postponed the fourth day of the BMPS 2023 Week 2 due to the release of the BGMI Patch Note 2.9. The publisher also mentioned that Day 4 will resume on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

BMPS 2023 is an official esports tournament featuring 96 teams and a cash prize pool of ₹1 crore. Its League Stage is held online, while the Finale is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The officials announced the postponement for the fourth day on their social media page. They mentioned:

"Today, the battlegrounds take a brief pause for the Patch Update 2.9 in the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. But worry not. Tomorrow, the fierce clashes in the BMPS 2023 will resume at 4:30 PM onwards, only on Krafton India Esports YouTube Channel. Get ready to dive back into the action-packed battlegrounds!"

BMPS Week 2 Day 4 starts on December 2

The fourth day of the League Stage Week 2 will feature 48 teams from Groups 7 to 12.

The first three days of the second week hosted 48 teams from Group 1 to 6, where each of these squads played five matches each. Similarly, the remaining six groups will contest their five matches in a Round Robin format from December 2 to December 4, 2023. With today's matches being postponed, the League Stage will run until December 10 instead of December 9.

Participants for BMPS Week 2 Day 4

These are the six groups that will compete on Day 4, 5, and 6 of the Pro League Week 2:

Group 7

Glitchx Big Brother Esports ORB Team Megastars Gods Reign Five Filtered Esports Team Great Team OG

Group 8

Team XSpark Medal Esports GodLike Esports Silly Forest APE Four Hour Men Down Hill Error Esports

Group 9

Gladiators Esports Team Psyche NON Nade Esports Rippers OR Esports ASG Stellar Titans

Group 10

Soul 8BitCS WSB Gaming Mayur Gaming FS Esports Clue Esports Team INV Team BR

Group 11

Team Insane Esports Entity Gaming TMZ OST V9 Grind One Esports Team EXC Team GWL

Group 12

7H Genxfm Claw Numen Gaming Titan HUB 4 Trouble Maker Lucknow Giants

The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will broadcast all the BMPS actions live from 5 pm IST onwards. Teams from Group 10 will compete in three matches on Day 4, while teams from Groups 7 and 8 are set to play two games each. The remaining three groups will take part in one match each.

Some clubs like Gladiators, Team XSpark, Soul, and Glitchx have shown their magnificent performances in Week 1. They will look to continue their consistent outings this week. Meanwhile, Team GodLike, OR, and many others had a modest start to the BMPS and will be aiming for a thumping comeback in their upcoming matches.