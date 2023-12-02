BMPS 2023 Week 2 Day 5: Teams, livestream, map order, and more

Day 5 of the BMPS 2023 Week 2 is scheduled for December 2. Krafton canceled the fourth day of the week due to the release of patch update 2.9 on December 1, which meant that no matches were played on that day. As a result, the organizer has announced that the fifth day will feature a total of eight matches instead of the usual five.

Groups 7 to 12 will commence their second week on Day 5, where they will battle each other in a Round Robin structure. The first three days of the week were hosted from November 28 to 30, during which Groups 1 to 6 fought against one another in 15 matches.

Participating groups on Day 5 of BMPS Week 2

Here are the 48 teams, divided into six groups, who will play on the fifth day of the BMPS 2023 Week 2.

Group 7

Glitchx Big Brother Esports ORB Team Megastars Gods Reign Five Filtered Esports Team Great Team OG

Group 8

Team XSpark Medal Esports GodLike Esports Silly Forest APE Four Hour Men Down Hill Error Esports

Group 9

Gladiators Esports Team Psyche NON Nade Esports Rippers OR Esports ASG Stellar Titans

Group 10

Soul 8BitCS WSB Gaming Mayur Gaming FS Esports Clue Esports Team INV Team BR

Group 11

Team Insane Esports Entity Gaming TMZ OST V9 Grind One Esports Team EXC Team GWL

Group 12

7H Genxfm Claw Numen Gaming Titan HUB 4 Trouble Maker Lucknow Giants

Day 5 schedule

On December 2, Groups 7, 8, 11, and 12 will compete in three games each. Groups 9 and 10 will contest in two matches each. Here is the map rotation for Day 5 of the BMPS Week 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 8

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 11 vs 12

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 8 vs 11

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 8 vs 12

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 9 vs 12

Match 6 - Miramar - Group 7 vs 10

Match 7 - Sanhok - Group 9 vs 10

Match 8 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 11

You can watch all these eight battles live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 4:30 pm onwards. The opening encounter is planned to be held between Groups 7 and 8 at 4:35 pm on the Erangel map. Many fan-favorite teams like Soul, GodLike, XSpark, and Gladiators Esports will be seen contesting on Day 5 of the BMPS Week 2.