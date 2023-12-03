BMPS 2023 Week 2 Day 6: Teams, map order, livestream, and more

Day 6 of the BMPS 2023 Week 2 is set to be played today, December 3, 2023, at 5 pm IST. Seven matches are scheduled, where Groups 7 to 12 will face each other in their remaining games of the second week.
48 teams from the first six groups have already completed their five matches of Week 2 during the initial three days. The third and last week of the League Stage will commence on Monday.
Day 6 teams of BMPS League Stage Week 2
Here are the 48 squads that will play on Day 6:
Group 7
- Glitchx
- Big Brother Esports
- ORB
- Team Megastars
- Gods Reign
- Five Filtered Esports
- Team Great
- Team OG
Group 8
- Team XSpark
- Medal Esports
- GodLike Esports
- Silly
- Forest APE
- Four Hour Men
- Down Hill
- Error Esports
Group 9
- Gladiators Esports
- Team Psyche
- NON
- Nade Esports
- Rippers
- OR Esports
- ASG
- Stellar Titans
Group 10
- Soul
- 8BitCS
- WSB Gaming
- Mayur Gaming
- FS Esports
- Clue Esports
- Team INV
- Team BR
Group 11
- Team Insane Esports
- Entity Gaming
- TMZ
- OST
- V9
- Grind One Esports
- Team EXC
- Team GWL
Group 12
- 7H
- Genxfm
- Claw
- Numen Gaming
- Titan
- HUB
- 4 Trouble Maker
- Lucknow Giants
Map schedule for Day 6
Here is the map rotation for the sixth day of the BMPS Week 2:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group 8 vs 10
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group 8 vs 9
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 7 vs 9
- Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 10 vs 12
- Match 5 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 12
- Match 6 - Miramar - Group 10 vs 11
- Match 7 - Sanhok - Group 9 vs 11
Day 5 results
Shadow-led Numen Gaming held first rank with 60 points after a steady run in their three games on the BMPS Day 5. Team Insane secured two Chicken Dinners and is second with 55 points. Team OST is currently third with 50 points, including 23 eliminations.
Two experienced squads, Gods Reign and Forest APE, garnered 43 points each. Both clubs did not gain a single Chicken Dinner but managed to finish in the top five on Day 5.
GodLike began their Week 2 with a fabulous Chicken Dinner but failed in the other two games. The Jelly-led squad ranked sixth with 34 points, including 13 finishes. 8BitCS is behind them in seventh place with 33 points. While Team Soul took eighth position with 32 points.