BMPS 2023 Week 2 Day 6: Teams, map order, livestream, and more

Day 6 of the BMPS 2023 Week 2 is set to be played today, December 3, 2023, at 5 pm IST. Seven matches are scheduled, where Groups 7 to 12 will face each other in their remaining games of the second week.

48 teams from the first six groups have already completed their five matches of Week 2 during the initial three days. The third and last week of the League Stage will commence on Monday.

Day 6 teams of BMPS League Stage Week 2

Here are the 48 squads that will play on Day 6:

Group 7

Glitchx Big Brother Esports ORB Team Megastars Gods Reign Five Filtered Esports Team Great Team OG

Group 8

Team XSpark Medal Esports GodLike Esports Silly Forest APE Four Hour Men Down Hill Error Esports

Group 9

Gladiators Esports Team Psyche NON Nade Esports Rippers OR Esports ASG Stellar Titans

Group 10

Soul 8BitCS WSB Gaming Mayur Gaming FS Esports Clue Esports Team INV Team BR

Group 11

Team Insane Esports Entity Gaming TMZ OST V9 Grind One Esports Team EXC Team GWL

Group 12

7H Genxfm Claw Numen Gaming Titan HUB 4 Trouble Maker Lucknow Giants

Map schedule for Day 6

Here is the map rotation for the sixth day of the BMPS Week 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 8 vs 10

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 8 vs 9

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 7 vs 9

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 10 vs 12

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 12

Match 6 - Miramar - Group 10 vs 11

Match 7 - Sanhok - Group 9 vs 11

Day 5 results

Shadow-led Numen Gaming held first rank with 60 points after a steady run in their three games on the BMPS Day 5. Team Insane secured two Chicken Dinners and is second with 55 points. Team OST is currently third with 50 points, including 23 eliminations.

Two experienced squads, Gods Reign and Forest APE, garnered 43 points each. Both clubs did not gain a single Chicken Dinner but managed to finish in the top five on Day 5.

GodLike began their Week 2 with a fabulous Chicken Dinner but failed in the other two games. The Jelly-led squad ranked sixth with 34 points, including 13 finishes. 8BitCS is behind them in seventh place with 33 points. While Team Soul took eighth position with 32 points.