BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 3: Groups, map schedule, how to watch, and Day 2 results 

On December 6, 2023, Groups 1 to 6 of the BMPS 2023 League Stage will play their remaining Week 3 matches. Team Insane dominated in the first two days of the week. Reckoning and Entity Gaming also impressed everyone with their performances. The third day will be vital for all 48 participants, who will aim to collect as many points as possible.

The BMPS League Stage has 12 groups of eight teams each, fighting across 15 matches for a spot in the finals. Groups 7 to 12 will play their matches from December 7, 2023, to December 9, 2023.

Day 3 participants of BMPS Week 3

Here are the 48 BGMI squads that will play on Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Week 3:

Group 1

Team OST Vintage Stellar Titans Team FLY FFE Esports Megastars Gaming Team EXC Growing Strong

Group 2

Burnx Officials Team HG Claw Esports MG Gaming Genesis Esports Hydra Officials ASG Esports Lucknow Giants

Group 3

Gods Reign Team OG TWM Gaming Global Esports Team Together Esports Team CK Wind God 1Million Officials

Group 4

Team Mayhem Big Brother UK07 Blind Esports Team V9 Mayur Gaming Team Empire One Power x High Voltage

Group 5

Team HUB Reckoning Esports Entity Gaming Clue Esports RTG Esports 7H Esports ECE Autobotz Esports

Group 6

Galaxy Esports Team Insane MW Medal Esports T7S Nade Esports Hyderabad Hydras Rippers

Day 3 map order and how to watch

On Day 3, three matches are scheduled for Group 4, while two each are set for Groups 1, 2, and 3. There is only one game each for Groups 3 and 5.

Here is the map schedule for the BMPS Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 2 vs 4

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1 vs 4

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 3 vs 4

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 2 vs 6

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 1 vs 5

The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will broadcast these matches at 5 pm IST.

Day 2 results

Team Insane secured three Chicken Dinners in their four matches on Day 2, securing the top spot on the standings with 86 points and 41 eliminations. Meanwhile, Reckoning garnered 62 points and 32 frags. Entity Gaming and Global Esports snatched 53 and 48 points, respectively.

Gods Reign claimed 33 points in their four matches and are followed by Hydra Officials with 32 points. Hyderabad Hydras played poorly and faced early elimination in four matches. They scored only nine points and are currently on the verge of elimination from the BMPS 2023.