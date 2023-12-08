BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 5: Teams, schedule, Day 4 results, and how to watch

The fifth and penultimate day of the BMPS 2023 Week 3 will kick off on December 8, and Groups 7 to 12 will be seen playing their scheduled matches. Team DE, XSpark, and a few others performed well on Day 4. However, some popular clubs like GodLike, Soul, and OR were off to a horrendous start in Week 3. These lineups will focus on bouncing back to their ideal form on Friday.

48 teams from Groups 1 to 6 have completed their 15 matches in the League Stage. On the other hand, 48 teams from Groups 7 to 12 are playing their remaining games in this initial stage, which ends on December 9. The top 16 clubs from the overall points table (Week 1 + 2 + 3) will be chosen for the Finals.

BMPS League Stage Week 3 Day 5 participants

Group 7

7Shore DOD Esports Error Esports Enigma Gaming Gladiators Esports Team GWL Live Craft TMZ

Group 8

A2K Bloodrose GodLike NON Esports OR Esports ORB Esports Soul TWOB

Group 9

4AM FS Esports BR Titans Glitchx Reborn Team Great Gujarat Tigers RC Esports Silly Esports

Group 10

8BitCS Forest APE DE G1 Esports GH Esports Numen SE4L THW

Group 11

GENXFM HYPER INV Revenant TEN TITAN UP50 WSB Gaming

Group 12

4H 4TR Down Hill Marcos Gaming MV Psyche Team XSpark U4G

Day 5 map rotation

On Friday, Groups 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12 will collide in a Round Robin format in two matches each. Group 10 will have no games on Day 5 of the BMPS Week 5. Starting at 5 pm IST, the five encounters mentioned below will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 8

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 11 vs 12

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 8 vs 11

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 7 vs 9

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 9 vs 12

Day 4 results

Team DE, an inexperienced roster, looked impressive on the fourth day of the BMPS Week 3 and grabbed 44 points in two games. Team XSpark, a renowned lineup led by Pukar, commenced the third week with a commendable performance, notching an impressive 33 points on the scoreboard. Hyper (30)and Genxfm (30) also had a brilliant run yesterday.

Marcos Gaming, Revenant, Gujarat Tiger, and Ape scored 25, 24, 22, and 21 points, respectively. Numen Gaming, led by Shadow, claimed 17 points. Team Soul, OR, and GodLike scored five, four, and three points in their first matches of the BMPS Week 3.