BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 5: Teams, schedule, Day 4 results, and how to watch

The fifth and penultimate day of the BMPS 2023 Week 3 will kick off on December 8, and Groups 7 to 12 will be seen playing their scheduled matches. Team DE, XSpark, and a few others performed well on Day 4. However, some popular clubs like GodLike, Soul, and OR were off to a horrendous start in Week 3. These lineups will focus on bouncing back to their ideal form on Friday.
48 teams from Groups 1 to 6 have completed their 15 matches in the League Stage. On the other hand, 48 teams from Groups 7 to 12 are playing their remaining games in this initial stage, which ends on December 9. The top 16 clubs from the overall points table (Week 1 + 2 + 3) will be chosen for the Finals.
BMPS League Stage Week 3 Day 5 participants
Group 7
- 7Shore
- DOD Esports
- Error Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Gladiators Esports
- Team GWL
- Live Craft
- TMZ
Group 8
- A2K
- Bloodrose
- GodLike
- NON Esports
- OR Esports
- ORB Esports
- Soul
- TWOB
Group 9
- 4AM
- FS Esports
- BR Titans
- Glitchx Reborn
- Team Great
- Gujarat Tigers
- RC Esports
- Silly Esports
Group 10
- 8BitCS
- Forest APE
- DE
- G1 Esports
- GH Esports
- Numen
- SE4L
- THW
Group 11
- GENXFM
- HYPER
- INV
- Revenant
- TEN
- TITAN
- UP50
- WSB Gaming
Group 12
- 4H
- 4TR
- Down Hill
- Marcos Gaming
- MV
- Psyche
- Team XSpark
- U4G
Day 5 map rotation
On Friday, Groups 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12 will collide in a Round Robin format in two matches each. Group 10 will have no games on Day 5 of the BMPS Week 5. Starting at 5 pm IST, the five encounters mentioned below will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 8
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group 11 vs 12
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 8 vs 11
- Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 7 vs 9
- Match 5 - Erangel - Group 9 vs 12
Day 4 results
Team DE, an inexperienced roster, looked impressive on the fourth day of the BMPS Week 3 and grabbed 44 points in two games. Team XSpark, a renowned lineup led by Pukar, commenced the third week with a commendable performance, notching an impressive 33 points on the scoreboard. Hyper (30)and Genxfm (30) also had a brilliant run yesterday.
Marcos Gaming, Revenant, Gujarat Tiger, and Ape scored 25, 24, 22, and 21 points, respectively. Numen Gaming, led by Shadow, claimed 17 points. Team Soul, OR, and GodLike scored five, four, and three points in their first matches of the BMPS Week 3.