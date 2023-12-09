BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 6: Teams, map order, Day 5 results, and more

Day 6 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 Week 3 will take place on December 9. Groups 7 to 12 will participate in the remaining matches of the week. The day also marks the conclusion of the League Stage. Gujarat Tigers, Team XSpark, and Genxfm were in the top three after their four matches this week.

After the end of the play, the 16 best teams from the League Stage standings will move to the Grand Finals. The remaining teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

48 squads from Groups 1 to 6 have already played their league matches.

Teams of BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 6

Here are six groups that will play matches at the BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 6:

Group 7

7Shore DOD Esports Error Esports Enigma Gaming Gladiators Esports Team GWL Live Craft TMZ

Group 8

A2K Bloodrose GodLike NON Esports OR Esports ORB Esports Soul TWOB

Group 9

4AM FS Esports BR Titans Glitchx Reborn Team Great Gujarat Tigers RC Esports Silly Esports

Group 10

8BitCS Forest APE DE G1 Esports GH Esports Numen SE4L THW

Group 11

GENXFM HYPER INV Revenant TEN TITAN UP50 WSB Gaming

Group 12

4H 4TR Down Hill Marcos Gaming MV Psyche Team XSpark U4G

Map schedule for Day 6

On Saturday, December 9, Group 10 will play their remaining three matches of Week 3. Groups 7 and 8 have two matches left to contest, while Groups 9, 11, and 12 will play one each.

Here is the schedule for five matches that will be played on Day 6 of the BMPS Week 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 8 vs 10

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 7 vs 10

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 9 vs 10

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 8 vs 12

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 11

Day 5 results

Gujarat Tigers were phenomenal on Day 5 and moved up to first place in the standings with 64 points. Team XSpark were also impressive and grabbed the second spot with 59 points.

GodLike Esports managed to claim a Chicken Dinner in their third match, securing 39 points. They have two more matches left to play on the final day of the week.

Gladiators Esports secured 32 points in their three matches, while Team Soul registered 31. Numen and 8BitCS have 17 and 10 points, respectively. Both teams will play two matches on Day 6.