BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 6: Teams, map order, Day 5 results, and more

Day 6 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023 Week 3 will take place on December 9. Groups 7 to 12 will participate in the remaining matches of the week. The day also marks the conclusion of the League Stage. Gujarat Tigers, Team XSpark, and Genxfm were in the top three after their four matches this week.
After the end of the play, the 16 best teams from the League Stage standings will move to the Grand Finals. The remaining teams will be eliminated from the tournament.
48 squads from Groups 1 to 6 have already played their league matches.
Teams of BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 6
Here are six groups that will play matches at the BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 6:
Group 7
- 7Shore
- DOD Esports
- Error Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- Gladiators Esports
- Team GWL
- Live Craft
- TMZ
Group 8
- A2K
- Bloodrose
- GodLike
- NON Esports
- OR Esports
- ORB Esports
- Soul
- TWOB
Group 9
- 4AM
- FS Esports
- BR Titans
- Glitchx Reborn
- Team Great
- Gujarat Tigers
- RC Esports
- Silly Esports
Group 10
- 8BitCS
- Forest APE
- DE
- G1 Esports
- GH Esports
- Numen
- SE4L
- THW
Group 11
- GENXFM
- HYPER
- INV
- Revenant
- TEN
- TITAN
- UP50
- WSB Gaming
Group 12
- 4H
- 4TR
- Down Hill
- Marcos Gaming
- MV
- Psyche
- Team XSpark
- U4G
Map schedule for Day 6
On Saturday, December 9, Group 10 will play their remaining three matches of Week 3. Groups 7 and 8 have two matches left to contest, while Groups 9, 11, and 12 will play one each.
Here is the schedule for five matches that will be played on Day 6 of the BMPS Week 3:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group 8 vs 10
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group 7 vs 10
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 9 vs 10
- Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 8 vs 12
- Match 5 - Erangel - Group 7 vs 11
Day 5 results
Gujarat Tigers were phenomenal on Day 5 and moved up to first place in the standings with 64 points. Team XSpark were also impressive and grabbed the second spot with 59 points.
GodLike Esports managed to claim a Chicken Dinner in their third match, securing 39 points. They have two more matches left to play on the final day of the week.
Gladiators Esports secured 32 points in their three matches, while Team Soul registered 31. Numen and 8BitCS have 17 and 10 points, respectively. Both teams will play two matches on Day 6.