BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 2: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified Aug 30, 2024 11:13 IST
Day 2 of BMPS Round 1 Week 2 takes place on August 30 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 is scheduled for August 30, with Blue Groups 1 and 2 set to battle in their remaining three matches. A total of 128 participants are competing for 64 spots in Round 2. Each team has to play 12 matches in Round 1.

Every match in Round 2 is crucial as the bottom 64 teams will be knocked out of the competition.

Day 2 teams of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here are the participating teams on Day 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2:

Group 1

  1. Blind Esports
  2. WSB Gaming
  3. Team XSpark
  4. Blind Rippers
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Inferno Squad
  7. FS Esports
  8. Jubilant Divine Esport
  9. No1 Esports
  10. Team Crow
  11. Big Brother Esports
  12. ZEDIxRNB
  13. 4 Aggressive Man
  14. ASLAAA ESPORTS
  15. Heros Gaming
  16. LMxLaser

Group 2

  1. Gujarat Tigers
  2. Error Esports
  3. GlitchxReborn
  4. Team Versatile
  5. HONOURED RIVALZ
  6. IgniteGamin
  7. 4Merical Esports
  8. Aerobotz Esports
  9. Team Cosmic
  10. Tribe Hirdmen
  11. Assam Titans
  12. NXTGEN Gaming
  13. Bot Army Esports
  14. Team Empire
  15. 4Dominator
  16. The Night Raiders

Map schedule and where to watch

Teams from Blue Group 2 will play the first, second, and third matches of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 2 on the Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps, respectively.

Teams from Blue Group 1 will play the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches on Vikendi, Miramar, and Erangel, respectively.

Here is the map rotation for Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group 2 - 3:41 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group 2 - 4:25 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 - 5:10 pm
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 1- 5:55 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group 1 - 6:40 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group 1 - 7:24 pm

The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will livestream these matches in Hindi and English from 3:30 pm IST onwards.

youtube-cover

In Blue Group 1, Reckoning Esports was impressive on Day 1 of the BMPS Round 1 Week 2, securing a total of 37 points. Team XSpark (35 points) and WSB Gaming (33 points) also played well.

In Blue Group 2, Ignite Gaming racked up 47 points from their three matches on Day 1, topping the standings. Honoured Rivalz and Assam Titans bagged 31 and 29 points, respectively.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
हिन्दी