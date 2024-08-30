BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 2: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch

Day 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 is scheduled for August 30, with Blue Groups 1 and 2 set to battle in their remaining three matches. A total of 128 participants are competing for 64 spots in Round 2. Each team has to play 12 matches in Round 1.

Every match in Round 2 is crucial as the bottom 64 teams will be knocked out of the competition.

Day 2 teams of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Trending

Here are the participating teams on Day 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2:

Group 1

Blind Esports WSB Gaming Team XSpark Blind Rippers Reckoning Esports Inferno Squad FS Esports Jubilant Divine Esport No1 Esports Team Crow Big Brother Esports ZEDIxRNB 4 Aggressive Man ASLAAA ESPORTS Heros Gaming LMxLaser

Group 2

Gujarat Tigers Error Esports GlitchxReborn Team Versatile HONOURED RIVALZ IgniteGamin 4Merical Esports Aerobotz Esports Team Cosmic Tribe Hirdmen Assam Titans NXTGEN Gaming Bot Army Esports Team Empire 4Dominator The Night Raiders

Map schedule and where to watch

Teams from Blue Group 2 will play the first, second, and third matches of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 2 on the Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps, respectively.

Teams from Blue Group 1 will play the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches on Vikendi, Miramar, and Erangel, respectively.

Here is the map rotation for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 2 - 3:41 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 2 - 4:25 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 1- 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 1 - 6:40 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 1 - 7:24 pm

The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will livestream these matches in Hindi and English from 3:30 pm IST onwards.

In Blue Group 1, Reckoning Esports was impressive on Day 1 of the BMPS Round 1 Week 2, securing a total of 37 points. Team XSpark (35 points) and WSB Gaming (33 points) also played well.

In Blue Group 2, Ignite Gaming racked up 47 points from their three matches on Day 1, topping the standings. Honoured Rivalz and Assam Titans bagged 31 and 29 points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback