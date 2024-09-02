BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 5: Livestream, teams, groups, and schedule

Day 5 of Week 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 is all set to be played on September 2, 2024, from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Red Groups 1 and 2 will kick off the battle and play three matches each. Many top-tier teams like 8Bit, Numen Gaming, and Vasista Esports will be seen fighting. Teams from these groups have already contested in six matches during the first week.

Krafton has seeded all the 128 participants into two sets; Blue and Red, for the second week of the BMPS Round 1. During the last four days, teams from the Blue set participated in their six encounters of the week. The Red set will now compete in the next few days.

Day 5 teams and groups of BMPS Round 1 Week 2

Here are the two groups from the Red set that will play on Day 5:

Group 1

Team 8Bit Gods Reign Team Captain Vasista Esports Team Lolzzz Medal Esports Hyper Rush B2R Esports Tea, Fatality Team LOC Hail India Version 9 Team RAE Team Dcent 7Ocean Bolt Esports

Group 2

Team Insane Team Elevate Angry Swain Eye4Eye Team Dragons Legacy Esports 4Misfits RIP Mizo Team Limra Numen Gaming A6 4King 4Cartoons Team PR Galactic Wolves RDx Girls

Day 5 schedule and how to watch

The aforementioned 16 teams from Red Group 1 will engage against one another in the first, second, and third games of Day 5 of the BMPS Week 2. While teams from Red Group 2 will go against each other in the fourth, fifth, and sixth encounters.

Here is the map rotation for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel - Red Group 1 - 3:41 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Red Group 1 - 4:25 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Red Group 1 - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - Red Group 2 - 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Red Group 2 - 6:40 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Red Group 2 - 7:24 pm

The publisher will broadcast these matches live on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel from 3:30 pm onwards in both Hindi and English.

In the first week, Team 8Bit had a mesmerizing run as the squad raked in 82 points in just six matches. Team Insane (72 points) and Gods Reign (60 points) also impressed with their performances.

On the other hand, Team Captain, an underdog lineup, attracted everyone's attention with their gameplay. These squads will look to continue their excellent run in Week 2 of the BMPS Round 1.

