BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 5: Livestream, teams, groups, and schedule

By Gametube
Modified Sep 02, 2024 11:16 IST
Day 5 of BMPS 2024 Week 2 occurs on September 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 5 of BMPS 2024 Week 2 occurs on September 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 5 of Week 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 is all set to be played on September 2, 2024, from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Red Groups 1 and 2 will kick off the battle and play three matches each. Many top-tier teams like 8Bit, Numen Gaming, and Vasista Esports will be seen fighting. Teams from these groups have already contested in six matches during the first week.

Krafton has seeded all the 128 participants into two sets; Blue and Red, for the second week of the BMPS Round 1. During the last four days, teams from the Blue set participated in their six encounters of the week. The Red set will now compete in the next few days.

Day 5 teams and groups of BMPS Round 1 Week 2

also-read-trending Trending

Here are the two groups from the Red set that will play on Day 5:

Group 1

  1. Team 8Bit
  2. Gods Reign
  3. Team Captain
  4. Vasista Esports
  5. Team Lolzzz
  6. Medal Esports
  7. Hyper Rush
  8. B2R Esports
  9. Tea, Fatality
  10. Team LOC
  11. Hail India
  12. Version 9
  13. Team RAE
  14. Team Dcent
  15. 7Ocean
  16. Bolt Esports

Group 2

  1. Team Insane
  2. Team Elevate
  3. Angry Swain
  4. Eye4Eye
  5. Team Dragons
  6. Legacy Esports
  7. 4Misfits
  8. RIP Mizo
  9. Team Limra
  10. Numen Gaming
  11. A6
  12. 4King
  13. 4Cartoons
  14. Team PR
  15. Galactic Wolves
  16. RDx Girls

Day 5 schedule and how to watch

The aforementioned 16 teams from Red Group 1 will engage against one another in the first, second, and third games of Day 5 of the BMPS Week 2. While teams from Red Group 2 will go against each other in the fourth, fifth, and sixth encounters.

Here is the map rotation for the day:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Red Group 1 - 3:41 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Red Group 1 - 4:25 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Red Group 1 - 5:10 pm
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - Red Group 2 - 5:55 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Red Group 2 - 6:40 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Red Group 2 - 7:24 pm
youtube-cover

The publisher will broadcast these matches live on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel from 3:30 pm onwards in both Hindi and English.

In the first week, Team 8Bit had a mesmerizing run as the squad raked in 82 points in just six matches. Team Insane (72 points) and Gods Reign (60 points) also impressed with their performances.

On the other hand, Team Captain, an underdog lineup, attracted everyone's attention with their gameplay. These squads will look to continue their excellent run in Week 2 of the BMPS Round 1.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी