BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Red Set: Teams, groups, and schedule

The second week of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 is set to begin on August 29. Like the first week, Krafton has divided 128 teams into two sets, Blue and Red, for the second and final week of this stage. Each set features 64 teams, which have been placed in four groups. The groups from the Blue set will play their respective six matches from August 29 to September 1.

Groups from the Red set will play from September 2 to 5. All these teams completed their first six matches during the first week of the BMPS. After the conclusion of Week 2, the first to 64th-placed teams from the overall rankings will earn a spot in Round 2 of BMPS 2024, while the bottom 64 teams will be eliminated from the Pro Series.

Participating teams and groups in Red set of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Trending

Here are the four groups from the Red set for Week 2:

Group 1

Team 8Bit Gods Reign Team Captain Vasista Esports Team Lolzzz Medal Esports Hyper Rush B2R Esports Tea, Fatality Team LOC Hail India Version 9 Team RAE Team Dcent 7Ocean Bolt Esports

Group 2

Team Insane Team Elevate Angry Swain Eye4Eye Team Dragons Legacy Esports 4Misfits RIP Mizo Team Limra Numen Gaming A6 4King 4Cartoons Team PR Galactic Wolves RDX

Group 3

Silly Esports MOGO Esports Phoenix JUX Esports Astrokids Alibaba Raiders Team VST DO OR DIE Karunadu Team GS New Version TCW HUBxSkullz Team RAFN Team Ruthless Team Muffins

Group 4

Hyderabad Hydras R4W Official Rivals Ape X Team INS THW K9 Squad Team Tamilas IMPT CarpeDiem Team Psyche Arced Norules Xtreme Ghuso Esports NiY Esports DoW Esports HeatBeasts

Schedule for Red Groups

Red teams from Group 1 and 2 will take part in their six matches on Day 5 and 6 of Week 2. Meanwhile, Groups 3 and 4 from the Red set will play in the last two days of the BMPS Round 1.

Here is the schedule for the Red set:

Week 2 Day 5 - Group 1 and 2 - September 2

Week 2 Day 6 - Group 1 and 2 - September 3

Week 2 Day 7 - Group 3 and 4 - September 4

Week 2 Day 8 - Group 3 and 3 - September 5

After Week 1, Silly Esports lead the overall scoreboard with three Chicken Dinners and 89 points. Second-placed Carnival Gaming and third-placed Team 8Bit collected 82 points each in their initial six matches of BMPS Round 1. Many popular teams like Gujarat Tigers, Hyderabad Hydras, and Orangutan also had a good run in Week 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback