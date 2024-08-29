BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Red Set: Teams, groups, and schedule

The second week of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 is set to begin on August 29. Like the first week, Krafton has divided 128 teams into two sets, Blue and Red, for the second and final week of this stage. Each set features 64 teams, which have been placed in four groups. The groups from the Blue set will play their respective six matches from August 29 to September 1.
Groups from the Red set will play from September 2 to 5. All these teams completed their first six matches during the first week of the BMPS. After the conclusion of Week 2, the first to 64th-placed teams from the overall rankings will earn a spot in Round 2 of BMPS 2024, while the bottom 64 teams will be eliminated from the Pro Series.
Participating teams and groups in Red set of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2
Here are the four groups from the Red set for Week 2:
Group 1
- Team 8Bit
- Gods Reign
- Team Captain
- Vasista Esports
- Team Lolzzz
- Medal Esports
- Hyper Rush
- B2R Esports
- Tea, Fatality
- Team LOC
- Hail India
- Version 9
- Team RAE
- Team Dcent
- 7Ocean
- Bolt Esports
Group 2
- Team Insane
- Team Elevate
- Angry Swain
- Eye4Eye
- Team Dragons
- Legacy Esports
- 4Misfits
- RIP Mizo
- Team Limra
- Numen Gaming
- A6
- 4King
- 4Cartoons
- Team PR
- Galactic Wolves
- RDX
Group 3
- Silly Esports
- MOGO Esports
- Phoenix
- JUX Esports
- Astrokids
- Alibaba Raiders
- Team VST
- DO OR DIE
- Karunadu
- Team GS
- New Version
- TCW
- HUBxSkullz
- Team RAFN
- Team Ruthless
- Team Muffins
Group 4
- Hyderabad Hydras
- R4W Official
- Rivals Ape X
- Team INS
- THW
- K9 Squad
- Team Tamilas
- IMPT
- CarpeDiem
- Team Psyche
- Arced
- Norules Xtreme
- Ghuso Esports
- NiY Esports
- DoW Esports
- HeatBeasts
Schedule for Red Groups
Red teams from Group 1 and 2 will take part in their six matches on Day 5 and 6 of Week 2. Meanwhile, Groups 3 and 4 from the Red set will play in the last two days of the BMPS Round 1.
Here is the schedule for the Red set:
- Week 2 Day 5 - Group 1 and 2 - September 2
- Week 2 Day 6 - Group 1 and 2 - September 3
- Week 2 Day 7 - Group 3 and 4 - September 4
- Week 2 Day 8 - Group 3 and 3 - September 5
After Week 1, Silly Esports lead the overall scoreboard with three Chicken Dinners and 89 points. Second-placed Carnival Gaming and third-placed Team 8Bit collected 82 points each in their initial six matches of BMPS Round 1. Many popular teams like Gujarat Tigers, Hyderabad Hydras, and Orangutan also had a good run in Week 1.