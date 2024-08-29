BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Red Set: Teams, groups, and schedule

Week 2 of BMPS Round 1 starts on August 29

The second week of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 is set to begin on August 29. Like the first week, Krafton has divided 128 teams into two sets, Blue and Red, for the second and final week of this stage. Each set features 64 teams, which have been placed in four groups. The groups from the Blue set will play their respective six matches from August 29 to September 1.

Groups from the Red set will play from September 2 to 5. All these teams completed their first six matches during the first week of the BMPS. After the conclusion of Week 2, the first to 64th-placed teams from the overall rankings will earn a spot in Round 2 of BMPS 2024, while the bottom 64 teams will be eliminated from the Pro Series.

Participating teams and groups in Red set of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here are the four groups from the Red set for Week 2:

Group 1

  1. Team 8Bit
  2. Gods Reign
  3. Team Captain
  4. Vasista Esports
  5. Team Lolzzz
  6. Medal Esports
  7. Hyper Rush
  8. B2R Esports
  9. Tea, Fatality
  10. Team LOC
  11. Hail India
  12. Version 9
  13. Team RAE
  14. Team Dcent
  15. 7Ocean
  16. Bolt Esports

Group 2

  1. Team Insane
  2. Team Elevate
  3. Angry Swain
  4. Eye4Eye
  5. Team Dragons
  6. Legacy Esports
  7. 4Misfits
  8. RIP Mizo
  9. Team Limra
  10. Numen Gaming
  11. A6
  12. 4King
  13. 4Cartoons
  14. Team PR
  15. Galactic Wolves
  16. RDX

Group 3

  1. Silly Esports
  2. MOGO Esports
  3. Phoenix
  4. JUX Esports
  5. Astrokids
  6. Alibaba Raiders
  7. Team VST
  8. DO OR DIE
  9. Karunadu
  10. Team GS
  11. New Version
  12. TCW
  13. HUBxSkullz
  14. Team RAFN
  15. Team Ruthless
  16. Team Muffins

Group 4

  1. Hyderabad Hydras
  2. R4W Official
  3. Rivals Ape X
  4. Team INS
  5. THW
  6. K9 Squad
  7. Team Tamilas
  8. IMPT
  9. CarpeDiem
  10. Team Psyche
  11. Arced
  12. Norules Xtreme
  13. Ghuso Esports
  14. NiY Esports
  15. DoW Esports
  16. HeatBeasts

Schedule for Red Groups

Red teams from Group 1 and 2 will take part in their six matches on Day 5 and 6 of Week 2. Meanwhile, Groups 3 and 4 from the Red set will play in the last two days of the BMPS Round 1.

Here is the schedule for the Red set:

  • Week 2 Day 5 - Group 1 and 2 - September 2
  • Week 2 Day 6 - Group 1 and 2 - September 3
  • Week 2 Day 7 - Group 3 and 4 - September 4
  • Week 2 Day 8 - Group 3 and 3 - September 5

After Week 1, Silly Esports lead the overall scoreboard with three Chicken Dinners and 89 points. Second-placed Carnival Gaming and third-placed Team 8Bit collected 82 points each in their initial six matches of BMPS Round 1. Many popular teams like Gujarat Tigers, Hyderabad Hydras, and Orangutan also had a good run in Week 1.

Quick Links

