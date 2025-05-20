BMPS 2025: All 96 participating teams and dates announced

Krafton announced the names of all the 96 participating teams for Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. These teams will fight in several stages for the 16 spots in the Grand Finals, which is scheduled to be played offline in Delhi. This fourth edition of the Pro Series will kick off on May 22 and will run until July 6.
Many popular organizations such as GodLike, 8Bit, Soul, Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and others will participate in BMPS 2025. All 96 teams have been invited directly to the event based on their results in previous BGMI official tournaments. These clubs will clash against each other for a prize pool of over ₹2 crore.
Participating teams in BMPS 2025
- VXT X iQOO 8Bit
- Spiritless Esports
- New Version
- THMx
- iQOO Team Tamilas
- Jaguar Esports
- Gods Reign OnePlus
- Volcano
- INTx
- Autobotz
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Genesis
- SD
- Rivalry
- MAF X ZEN
- 7Habbit
- Team Forever
- Shadow Blitz
- NONX
- Learn From Past
- M4x
- QE ACE Esports
- JUX Esports
- GlitchxReborn
- ESGxESN
- Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
- Fearless 4
- GGX
- 2OP Official
- DOD
- ARC
- 4Everx
- iQOO Orangutan
- Bot Amry X 16s
- iQOOxTeam Soul
- iQOOxRevenant XSpark
- TWOB
- VST
- APE City
- 4Merical Esports
- SW
- ARC
- Raven Esports
- Akz
- Alibaba Raiders
- LHS
- UC Gaming
- GOx
- iQOOxReckoning
- FS Esports
- H4Kx
- Team Insane
- DSL
- 4Barriers
- WindGod
- K9 OnePlus
- Raka Esports
- 4TRx
- Universe7
- ACEx Esports
- TCWxEMZ
- Team Zero
- DGn
- TGL
- DG
- REAU
- PNxMedal
- Rising Inferno Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Troy
- Team Chenab Valley
- DC Esports
- MYTx
- NCxWW
- Money Makerz
- Bo7s
- Honey Bee
- Assam Tiger Esports
- True Rippers
- Team Aryan
- Genesis Esports
- SOAxLEx
- TMM
- Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
- Rider Esports
- Eggy
- WGAE
- Welt
- Team Halo
- IocSGY
- Wyld Fangs
- ASRG
- MYTH
- Team GG
- Team Cosmic
- Aerobotz
Schedule for BMPS 2025
The Pro Series 2025 will take place in six stages. Here is the stage-wise schedule:
- Round 1 - May 22 to June 3, 2025
- Round 2 - June 5 to 8, 2025
- Round 3 - June 9 to 12, 2025
- Semifinals Week 1 - June 14 to 17, 2025
- Semifinals Week 2 - June 19 to 22, 2025
- Grand Finals - July 4 to 6, 2025
Team 8Bit recently signed the roster of Team Versatile ahead of BMPS 2025. The squad finished third in the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 and first in BGIS 2025. Team Soul has added Goblin and LEGIT to their lineup ahead of the upcoming event.
GodLike Esports has signed Spower, who was recently part of Team Versatile. Revenant XSpark added NinjaJod to their lineup. Gods Reign signed Neyo, a former Likitha Esports player.