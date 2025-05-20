BMPS 2025: All 96 participating teams and dates announced

By Gametube
Modified May 20, 2025 21:05 IST
BMPS 2025 features 96 directly invited teams (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Krafton announced the names of all the 96 participating teams for Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. These teams will fight in several stages for the 16 spots in the Grand Finals, which is scheduled to be played offline in Delhi. This fourth edition of the Pro Series will kick off on May 22 and will run until July 6.

Many popular organizations such as GodLike, 8Bit, Soul, Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and others will participate in BMPS 2025. All 96 teams have been invited directly to the event based on their results in previous BGMI official tournaments. These clubs will clash against each other for a prize pool of over ₹2 crore.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025

  1. VXT X iQOO 8Bit
  2. Spiritless Esports
  3. New Version
  4. THMx
  5. iQOO Team Tamilas
  6. Jaguar Esports
  7. Gods Reign OnePlus
  8. Volcano
  9. INTx
  10. Autobotz
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. Genesis
  13. SD
  14. Rivalry
  15. MAF X ZEN
  16. 7Habbit
  17. Team Forever
  18. Shadow Blitz
  19. NONX
  20. Learn From Past
  21. M4x
  22. QE ACE Esports
  23. JUX Esports
  24. GlitchxReborn
  25. ESGxESN
  26. Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
  27. Fearless 4
  28. GGX
  29. 2OP Official
  30. DOD
  31. ARC
  32. 4Everx
  33. iQOO Orangutan
  34. Bot Amry X 16s
  35. iQOOxTeam Soul
  36. iQOOxRevenant XSpark
  37. TWOB
  38. VST
  39. APE City
  40. 4Merical Esports
  41. SW
  42. ARC
  43. Raven Esports
  44. Akz
  45. Alibaba Raiders
  46. LHS
  47. UC Gaming
  48. GOx
  49. iQOOxReckoning
  50. FS Esports
  51. H4Kx
  52. Team Insane
  53. DSL
  54. 4Barriers
  55. WindGod
  56. K9 OnePlus
  57. Raka Esports
  58. 4TRx
  59. Universe7
  60. ACEx Esports
  61. TCWxEMZ
  62. Team Zero
  63. DGn
  64. TGL
  65. DG
  66. REAU
  67. PNxMedal
  68. Rising Inferno Esports
  69. Vasista Esports
  70. Troy
  71. Team Chenab Valley
  72. DC Esports
  73. MYTx
  74. NCxWW
  75. Money Makerz
  76. Bo7s
  77. Honey Bee
  78. Assam Tiger Esports
  79. True Rippers
  80. Team Aryan
  81. Genesis Esports
  82. SOAxLEx
  83. TMM
  84. Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
  85. Rider Esports
  86. Eggy
  87. WGAE
  88. Welt
  89. Team Halo
  90. IocSGY
  91. Wyld Fangs
  92. ASRG
  93. MYTH
  94. Team GG
  95. Team Cosmic
  96. Aerobotz
Schedule for BMPS 2025

The Pro Series 2025 will take place in six stages. Here is the stage-wise schedule:

  • Round 1 - May 22 to June 3, 2025
  • Round 2 - June 5 to 8, 2025
  • Round 3 - June 9 to 12, 2025
  • Semifinals Week 1 - June 14 to 17, 2025
  • Semifinals Week 2 - June 19 to 22, 2025
  • Grand Finals - July 4 to 6, 2025
Team 8Bit recently signed the roster of Team Versatile ahead of BMPS 2025. The squad finished third in the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 and first in BGIS 2025. Team Soul has added Goblin and LEGIT to their lineup ahead of the upcoming event.

GodLike Esports has signed Spower, who was recently part of Team Versatile. Revenant XSpark added NinjaJod to their lineup. Gods Reign signed Neyo, a former Likitha Esports player.

Quick Links

