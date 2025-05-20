BMPS 2025: All 96 participating teams and dates announced

Krafton announced the names of all the 96 participating teams for Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. These teams will fight in several stages for the 16 spots in the Grand Finals, which is scheduled to be played offline in Delhi. This fourth edition of the Pro Series will kick off on May 22 and will run until July 6.

Many popular organizations such as GodLike, 8Bit, Soul, Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and others will participate in BMPS 2025. All 96 teams have been invited directly to the event based on their results in previous BGMI official tournaments. These clubs will clash against each other for a prize pool of over ₹2 crore.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025

VXT X iQOO 8Bit Spiritless Esports New Version THMx iQOO Team Tamilas Jaguar Esports Gods Reign OnePlus Volcano INTx Autobotz Hyderabad Hydras Genesis SD Rivalry MAF X ZEN 7Habbit Team Forever Shadow Blitz NONX Learn From Past M4x QE ACE Esports JUX Esports GlitchxReborn ESGxESN Hero Extreme GodLike Esports Fearless 4 GGX 2OP Official DOD ARC 4Everx iQOO Orangutan Bot Amry X 16s iQOOxTeam Soul iQOOxRevenant XSpark TWOB VST APE City 4Merical Esports SW ARC Raven Esports Akz Alibaba Raiders LHS UC Gaming GOx iQOOxReckoning FS Esports H4Kx Team Insane DSL 4Barriers WindGod K9 OnePlus Raka Esports 4TRx Universe7 ACEx Esports TCWxEMZ Team Zero DGn TGL DG REAU PNxMedal Rising Inferno Esports Vasista Esports Troy Team Chenab Valley DC Esports MYTx NCxWW Money Makerz Bo7s Honey Bee Assam Tiger Esports True Rippers Team Aryan Genesis Esports SOAxLEx TMM Cincinnati Kids OnePlus Rider Esports Eggy WGAE Welt Team Halo IocSGY Wyld Fangs ASRG MYTH Team GG Team Cosmic Aerobotz

Schedule for BMPS 2025

The Pro Series 2025 will take place in six stages. Here is the stage-wise schedule:

Round 1 - May 22 to June 3, 2025

Round 2 - June 5 to 8, 2025

Round 3 - June 9 to 12, 2025

Semifinals Week 1 - June 14 to 17, 2025

Semifinals Week 2 - June 19 to 22, 2025

Grand Finals - July 4 to 6, 2025

Team 8Bit recently signed the roster of Team Versatile ahead of BMPS 2025. The squad finished third in the Snapdragon Pro Series S6 and first in BGIS 2025. Team Soul has added Goblin and LEGIT to their lineup ahead of the upcoming event.

GodLike Esports has signed Spower, who was recently part of Team Versatile. Revenant XSpark added NinjaJod to their lineup. Gods Reign signed Neyo, a former Likitha Esports player.

