BMPS 2025 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall points table and highlights 

NONX Esports displayed amazing performances on Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals and jumped to first place in the overall standings. They've collected 103 points with the help of 67 eliminations and two Chicken Dinners. The rising squad won two matches on Day 2. 4Merical Esports slipped to second place with 99 points, including 54 eliminations, but had a decent run on Saturday.

Ad

Team Aryan also presented astonishing performances and move up to third place with 87 points and two Chicken Dinners. LHS and Gods Omen managed 82 points each and acquired fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

A total of 16 teams are competing in the BMPS Grand Finals for a humongous prize pool of ₹4 crore. The winning team will also be awarded a spot in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh. The third and final day of the tournament will take place on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Overall standings after Day 2 of BMPS 2025 Grand Finals

Ad

NoNX Esports - 103 points 4Merical Esports - 99 points TMG Esports - 87 points Gods Omen - 82 points Los Hermanos Esports - 82 points K9 Esports - 75 points Team Eggy - 73 points 4TR Official - 68 points TWOB - 67 points Genesis Esports - 63 points 8Bit - 63 points Gods Reign - 62 points Inferno Squad - 47 points TEAM iNSANE - 47 points Team Forever - 45 points 2OP Official - 29 points

K9 Esports, led by Omega, performed brilliantly in their initial few matches of Day 2. The team jumped to sixth ranked with 75 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Eggy ensured seventh position to their name with 73 points, including 54 eliminations.

Ad

4TR had a disappointing run on Day 2 as the team slipped to eighth place with 68 points. TWOB came ninth with 67 points. Genesis Esports struggled in their few encounters and slumped to 10th with 63 points.

Ad

Team 8Bit had another average day as the Saumraj-led squad finished 11th with 63. The team looked impressive in the last match of Day 2 of the BMPS Finals. Gods Reign also failed to improve their performance on Day 2 and ended up in 12th spot with 62 points.

Team Insane, led by Aadi, has struggled so far in the finals. The club was 13th with 47 points, including 33 eliminations. Inferno Squad ranked 14th with 47 points. Team Forever, led by Owais, had another poor day. They came 15th with 45 points. 2OP Official managed to win their first Chicken Dinner of the BMPS Finals and was still in the bottom spot with 29 points after Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More