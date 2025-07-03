BMPS 2025 Grand Finals Delhi Day 1: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

The Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro (BMPS) 2025 are slated to be played across three days from July 4- 6. This heated contest will take place at Hall 2C and 2D, Yashobhoomi Dwarka, Sector 25, Delhi. The winning team will participate in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025, where 24 squads from across the globe will compete for the prestigious title.

The BMPS 2025 boasts a total prize pool of ₹4 crore, of which ₹1.25 crore will be awarded to the champions. In total, 18 matches are scheduled to be played in the finals. Each participant will aim to lift the trophy and represent India at the World Cup 2025.

BMPS 2025 finalists

NONX Esports Team Aryan X TMG Genesis Esports Los Hermanos Esports Team Eggy Team Forever TWOB OnePlus k9 Gods Omen OnePlus Gods Reign iQOO 8Bit Team Insane Rising Inferno Esports 4TR Official 4Merical Esports 2OP Official

Livestream and schedule

Fans can enjoy the Pro Series finale live at the venue. They can book tickets online or offline at the venue. The gate will open at 11 am IST.

The finale will also be broadcast exclusively on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel. Fans can watch it live from 12 pm IST. A total of six games will be played each day.

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

NONX, a rising squad, had an excellent run in the Semifinals. Underdogs Team Aryan and LOS were also impressive in the previous stages. Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, delivered amazing performances in the Semifinals and ensured a spot in the finals.

K9 Esports, known for its aggressive play, has performed well so far in the BMPS 2025. Led by Omega, the squad will look to maintain its rhythm in the final stretch. Gods Reign, led by Destro, had a great run in Week 2 of the Semifinals. The renowned lineup has won numerous trophies and will aim to win another major.

A few months ago, Team 8Bit acquired Team Versatile, which won the BGIS 2025. The squad, led by Saumraj, has enjoyed a nice run so far in the tournament. The lineup will hope to win its second consecutive official title. Finally, Team Forever, led by BGMI veteran Owais, also delivered a string of amazing performances in the previous stages.

