BMPS 2025 Grand Finals Delhi Day 2: Livestream, teams, and schedule 

Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals is set to be played on Saturday, July 5, 2025. A total of 16 BGMI clubs will be competing in the finale for the prestigious trophy and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Riyadh. 4Merical Esports has made an excellent start to the finals, holding first place in the overall standings after six matches.

Ad

Some experienced lineups, like 8Bit, K9, and Team Forever, had mediocre runs on the opening day. 2OP Esports, who surprised everyone with its performance in the Semifinals, struggled on Day 1 of the Grand Finals and scored only two points. All these clubs will aim to improve their rankings on Day 2.

Participating BGMI teams in BMPS 2025 Grand Finals

Ad

Trending

NONX Esports Team Aryan X TMG Genesis Esports Los Hermanos Esports Team Eggy Team Forever TWOB OnePlus k9 Gods Omen OnePlus Gods Reign iQOO 8Bit Team Insane Rising Inferno Esports 4TR Official 4Merical Esports 2OP Official

How to watch and schedule

Day 2 of this year's BMPS Grand Finals will kick off at 12 pm IST on July 5, 2025, where the finalists will play their next six matches. Fans can watch the finale only on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports, albeit in multiple languages.

Ad

Here is the schedule for Day 2 of the Grand Finals:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

BMPS 2025 Finals Day 1 overview

4Merical Esports accumulated 60 points in six matches of Day 1 and captured first position in the overall standings. The team earned three Chicken Dinners. BeardBaba from the lineup secured 12 finishes. 4TR was second on the scoreboard, with 49 points.

Gods Omen secured third place with 46 points despite not winning any games. Team Aryan and Gods Reign grabbed 41 points each and finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Meanwhile, Inferno and Eggy added 35 and 34 points to their respective tallies.

Ad

Ad

Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, came ninth in the overall rankings with 33 points, including 25 eliminations. Team 8Bit stumbled a bit on Day 1 and ranked 12th with 31 points. K9 Esports, led by BGMI veteran Omega, also faced challenges and held the 13th rank with 27 points.

Team Forever came 14th with 23 points, including 20 kills. Team Insane lost many crucial fights on Day 1 and ranked 15th with only 13 points. Team 2OP had a horrible start to the BMPS Finals, managing to collect only two points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More