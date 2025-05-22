BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified May 22, 2025 20:54 IST
LEFP ranks first after Day 1 of BMPS Round 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 1 of BMPS 2025 Round 1 was held on May 22, 2025, where Groups A and B played their three matches. Learn From Past (LEFP) topped the overall standings with 42 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Forever, led by Ash, came second with 39 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign finished third with 33 points and one Chicken Dinner, followed by Autobotz Esports in fourth place (also with 33 points).

A total of 96 teams (divided into six groups) are competing in Round 1 of the BMPS 2025. They will play 12 matches each in this round. These matches are being streamed live on the official Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.

Overall standings of BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 1

Here are the overall rankings after the first three matches of BMPS 2025 Round 1:

  1. LEFP - 42 points
  2. Team Forever - 39 points
  3. Gods Reign OnePlus - 33 points
  4. Autobotz - 33 points
  5. VRVX - 30 points
  6. Jaguar Esports - 29 points
  7. GlitchxReborn - 26 points
  8. MafiaxZen - 24 points
  9. DOD - 24 points
  10. GodLike - 24 points
  11. Hyderabad Hydras - 23 points
  12. Team 8Bit - 22 points
  13. QEAC - 20 points
  14. 4Everx - 18 points
  15. Rivalry - 17 points
  16. SD - 16 points
  17. NONX - 16 points
  18. SBZ - 15 points
  19. ESG - 13 points
  20. GGX - 12 points
  21. THM - 12 points
  22. Team Tamilas - 11 points
  23. 2OP - 11 points
  24. Genesis - 9 points
  25. New Version - 8 points
  26. ARCRED - 6 points
  27. JUX - 6 points
  28. M4x - 5 points
  29. INTx - 4 points
  30. 7Habit - 3 points
  31. SLE - 3 points
  32. Fearless 4 - 0 points
Volcano Esports was fifth in the overall standings with 30 points and one Chicken Dinner. Jaguar and GlitchxReborn ranked sixth and seventh with 29 and 26 points, respectively.

The fan-favorite Team GodLike had an average start, scoring 23 points and finishing 10th in the rankings. Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, came 12th with 22 points, including 16 eliminations. 4Everx and Rivalry accumulated 18 and 17 points, respectively.

NONX and Shadow Blitz managed to collect 16 and 15 points, respectively. ESG earned 13 points, including nine finishes, while Gods Given and Tribe HirdMen managed 12 points each. Team Tamilas ranked 23rd in the overall standings with 11 points in three matches.

Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, scored only nine points, including seven eliminations. New Version grabbed eight points with the help of seven kills. ARC and JUX scored only six points each. Lastly, Fearless 4 failed to collect any points in its initial three matches of BMPS Round 1.

Edited by Niladri Roy
