BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 10: Overall rankings and summary 

Orangutan captured first place in the overall standings after Day 10 of BMPS 2025 Round 1. The Aaru-led squad scored 177 points and three Chicken Dinners in their 12 matches. TWOB earned second position with 138 points and four Chicken Dinners, while Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, moved up to third spot with 128 after playing well on Day 10.

Teams from Groups A and B have participated in all of their 12 matches of Round 1. The remaining four groups have played nine matches and will compete in their remaining three games of this initial stage on Days 11 and 12.

Day 10 overview of BMPS 2025 Round 1

LEFP ranked fourth with 113 points and three Chicken Dinners. The team has played only nine matches and will aim to perform well in its remaining games. Team Godlike jumped to fifth place with 113 points and two Chicken Dinners after its 12 encounters.

FS Esports and Gods Reign have collected 111 points each. K9 and 8Bit have grabbed eighth and ninth spots with 105 and 104 points, respectively, after their nine matches.

Money Makerz came 10th with 101 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Aryan and Hyderabad Hydras scored 97 and 96 points, respectively. True Rippers and NONX have accumulated 96 points each.

Raven and Team Soul have collected 91 points each and were in 15th and 16th positions, respectively. Reckoning, led by Gravity, came 17th with 88 points after its 12 matches. 4TRX ranked 18th with 77 points.

Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, ranked 20th with 75 points, while the Owais-led Team Forever came 21st with 74 points. Shadow Blitz and Team Insane have claimed their 72 points each. The defending champion, Revenant, was 26th with 69 points.

Vasista Esports, which recently signed a new lineup, secured the 27th spot with 69 points. Windgod and Medal have scored 68 and 60 points, respectively. VST, BO7S, and Genesis have achieved 60 points each. Team Cosmic also had a mediocre run in Round 1 of the BMPS, securing only 56 points in 12 matches.

Team Tamilas has earned 49 points in its nine encounters. M4X and Alibaba Raiders scored 49 and 47 points respectively in their 12 matches. MYTX and Genxfm had horrible runs, scoring only 20 and 10 points respectively, and were in the bottom 16 of the overall standings after their 12 games. Both teams were eliminated from the BMPS 2025.

