BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 2: Groups, teams, map rotation, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is scheduled for May 23. Groups C and D will play separately in their respective three matches. Many fan favourite lineups like Revenant XSpark, Soul, Orangutan, K9, and Reckoning will be seen playing on Day 2. Groups A and B have already played their initial three matches on the opening day.
Over 12 days, all 96 participating teams will contest in 12 matches each in the first round of BMPS. After these three matches, the teams will be reshuffled into six groups. Round 1 started on May 22 and will end on June 3, 2025.
Participating BGMI teams in BMPS 2025 Round 1
Here are the participants of the Pro Series 2025:
Group A
- VXT X iQOO 8Bit
- Spiritless Esports
- New Version
- THMx
- iQOO Team Tamilas
- Jaguar Esports
- Gods Reign OnePlus
- Volcano
- INTx
- Autobotz
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Genesis
- SD
- Rivalry
- MAF X ZEN
- 7Habbit
Group B
- Team Forever
- Shadow Blitz
- NONX
- Learn From Past
- M4x
- QE ACE Esports
- JUX Esports
- GlitchxReborn
- ESGxESN
- Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
- Fearless 4
- GGX
- 2OP Official
- DOD
- ARC
- 4Everx
Group C
- iQOO Orangutan
- Bot Army X 16s
- iQOOxTeam Soul
- iQOOxRevenant XSpark
- TWOB
- VST
- APE City
- 4Merical Esports
- SW
- ARC
- Raven Esports
- Akz
- Alibaba Raiders
- LHS
- UC Gaming
- GOx
Group D
- iQOOxReckoning
- FS Esports
- H4Kx
- Team Insane
- DSL
- 4Barriers
- WindGod
- K9 OnePlus
- Raka Esports
- 4TRx
- Universe7
- ACEx Esports
- TCWxEMZ
- Team Zero
- DGn
- TGL
Group E
- DG
- REAU
- PNxMedal
- Rising Inferno Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Troy
- Team Chenab Valley
- DC Esports
- MYTx
- NCxWW
- Money Makerz
- Bo7s
- Honey Bee
- Assam Tiger Esports
- True Rippers
- Team Aryan
Group F
- Genxfm Esports
- SOAxLEx
- TMM
- Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
- Rider Esports
- Eggy
- WGAE
- Welt
- Team Halo
- IocSGY
- Wyld Fangs
- ASRG
- MYTH
- Team GG
- Team Cosmic
- Aerobotz
Map rotation and how to watch
Group C will battle in the first, second, and third matches, while Group D will play in the fourth, fifth, and sixth. Fans can watch these games on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 3 pm IST.
Here is the map order for Day 2:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group C
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group C
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group D
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group D
Defending champion Revenant XSpark will start its BMPS 2025 campaign on Day 2. The team recently signed BGMI star NinjaJod but suffered failure at BGIS 2025. Moving on, Team Soul added two star players, Goblin and LEGIT, to the lineup.
Orangutan, led by Aaru, enjoyed a fantastic run at BGIS 2025. The team will definitely focus on winning the title. Finally, Reckoning has added Saumay and Max to its squad ahead of BMPS 2025.