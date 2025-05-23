BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 2: Groups, teams, map rotation, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified May 23, 2025 03:50 IST
Day 2 of BMPS 2025 features Group C and D (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 2 of BMPS 2025 features Group C and D (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is scheduled for May 23. Groups C and D will play separately in their respective three matches. Many fan favourite lineups like Revenant XSpark, Soul, Orangutan, K9, and Reckoning will be seen playing on Day 2. Groups A and B have already played their initial three matches on the opening day.

Ad

Over 12 days, all 96 participating teams will contest in 12 matches each in the first round of BMPS. After these three matches, the teams will be reshuffled into six groups. Round 1 started on May 22 and will end on June 3, 2025.

Participating BGMI teams in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the participants of the Pro Series 2025:

Group A

  1. VXT X iQOO 8Bit
  2. Spiritless Esports
  3. New Version
  4. THMx
  5. iQOO Team Tamilas
  6. Jaguar Esports
  7. Gods Reign OnePlus
  8. Volcano
  9. INTx
  10. Autobotz
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. Genesis
  13. SD
  14. Rivalry
  15. MAF X ZEN
  16. 7Habbit

Group B

  1. Team Forever
  2. Shadow Blitz
  3. NONX
  4. Learn From Past
  5. M4x
  6. QE ACE Esports
  7. JUX Esports
  8. GlitchxReborn
  9. ESGxESN
  10. Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
  11. Fearless 4
  12. GGX
  13. 2OP Official
  14. DOD
  15. ARC
  16. 4Everx

Group C

  1. iQOO Orangutan
  2. Bot Army X 16s
  3. iQOOxTeam Soul
  4. iQOOxRevenant XSpark
  5. TWOB
  6. VST
  7. APE City
  8. 4Merical Esports
  9. SW
  10. ARC
  11. Raven Esports
  12. Akz
  13. Alibaba Raiders
  14. LHS
  15. UC Gaming
  16. GOx

Group D

  1. iQOOxReckoning
  2. FS Esports
  3. H4Kx
  4. Team Insane
  5. DSL
  6. 4Barriers
  7. WindGod
  8. K9 OnePlus
  9. Raka Esports
  10. 4TRx
  11. Universe7
  12. ACEx Esports
  13. TCWxEMZ
  14. Team Zero
  15. DGn
  16. TGL
Ad

Group E

  1. DG
  2. REAU
  3. PNxMedal
  4. Rising Inferno Esports
  5. Vasista Esports
  6. Troy
  7. Team Chenab Valley
  8. DC Esports
  9. MYTx
  10. NCxWW
  11. Money Makerz
  12. Bo7s
  13. Honey Bee
  14. Assam Tiger Esports
  15. True Rippers
  16. Team Aryan

Group F

  1. Genxfm Esports
  2. SOAxLEx
  3. TMM
  4. Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
  5. Rider Esports
  6. Eggy
  7. WGAE
  8. Welt
  9. Team Halo
  10. IocSGY
  11. Wyld Fangs
  12. ASRG
  13. MYTH
  14. Team GG
  15. Team Cosmic
  16. Aerobotz

Map rotation and how to watch

Group C will battle in the first, second, and third matches, while Group D will play in the fourth, fifth, and sixth. Fans can watch these games on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 3 pm IST.

youtube-cover
Ad

Here is the map order for Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group C
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group C
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group D
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group D

Defending champion Revenant XSpark will start its BMPS 2025 campaign on Day 2. The team recently signed BGMI star NinjaJod but suffered failure at BGIS 2025. Moving on, Team Soul added two star players, Goblin and LEGIT, to the lineup.

Orangutan, led by Aaru, enjoyed a fantastic run at BGIS 2025. The team will definitely focus on winning the title. Finally, Reckoning has added Saumay and Max to its squad ahead of BMPS 2025.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications