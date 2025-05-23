BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 2: Groups, teams, map rotation, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is scheduled for May 23. Groups C and D will play separately in their respective three matches. Many fan favourite lineups like Revenant XSpark, Soul, Orangutan, K9, and Reckoning will be seen playing on Day 2. Groups A and B have already played their initial three matches on the opening day.

Over 12 days, all 96 participating teams will contest in 12 matches each in the first round of BMPS. After these three matches, the teams will be reshuffled into six groups. Round 1 started on May 22 and will end on June 3, 2025.

Participating BGMI teams in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Here are the participants of the Pro Series 2025:

Group A

VXT X iQOO 8Bit Spiritless Esports New Version THMx iQOO Team Tamilas Jaguar Esports Gods Reign OnePlus Volcano INTx Autobotz Hyderabad Hydras Genesis SD Rivalry MAF X ZEN 7Habbit

Group B

Team Forever Shadow Blitz NONX Learn From Past M4x QE ACE Esports JUX Esports GlitchxReborn ESGxESN Hero Extreme GodLike Esports Fearless 4 GGX 2OP Official DOD ARC 4Everx

Group C

iQOO Orangutan Bot Army X 16s iQOOxTeam Soul iQOOxRevenant XSpark TWOB VST APE City 4Merical Esports SW ARC Raven Esports Akz Alibaba Raiders LHS UC Gaming GOx

Group D

iQOOxReckoning FS Esports H4Kx Team Insane DSL 4Barriers WindGod K9 OnePlus Raka Esports 4TRx Universe7 ACEx Esports TCWxEMZ Team Zero DGn TGL

Group E

DG REAU PNxMedal Rising Inferno Esports Vasista Esports Troy Team Chenab Valley DC Esports MYTx NCxWW Money Makerz Bo7s Honey Bee Assam Tiger Esports True Rippers Team Aryan

Group F

Genxfm Esports SOAxLEx TMM Cincinnati Kids OnePlus Rider Esports Eggy WGAE Welt Team Halo IocSGY Wyld Fangs ASRG MYTH Team GG Team Cosmic Aerobotz

Map rotation and how to watch

Group C will battle in the first, second, and third matches, while Group D will play in the fourth, fifth, and sixth. Fans can watch these games on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 3 pm IST.

Here is the map order for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group C

Match 2 - Miramar - Group C

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D

Match 5 - Miramar - Group D

Match 6 - Erangel - Group D

Defending champion Revenant XSpark will start its BMPS 2025 campaign on Day 2. The team recently signed BGMI star NinjaJod but suffered failure at BGIS 2025. Moving on, Team Soul added two star players, Goblin and LEGIT, to the lineup.

Orangutan, led by Aaru, enjoyed a fantastic run at BGIS 2025. The team will definitely focus on winning the title. Finally, Reckoning has added Saumay and Max to its squad ahead of BMPS 2025.

