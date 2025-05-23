BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 2: Overall points table and highlights 

FS Esports came out on top of the overall standings after Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1. The team played quite well on May 23 and secured first place with 49 points and one Chicken Dinner. Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, grabbed second place with 45 points despite not winning any matches. LEFP ranked third on the table with 42 points.

In the first two days of the BMPS, 64 out of the total 96 teams have played their initial three matches of this stage. The remaining 32 teams will play their initial three games on May 24. All teams will contest in 12 matches each during this phase of the competition.

Overall standings after Day 2 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Raven Esports was off to a nice start as the squad collected 40 points in their three matches and came fourth on the scoreboard. Team Forever and K9 Esports grabbed 39 and 38 points, respectively.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, finished seventh with 33 points and one Chicken Dinner. Autobotz was eighth with 33 points. Volcano Esports and 4TRX have scored 30 points each. Jaguar Esports finished 11th with 29 points.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark looked impressive in their initial three matches as they scored 27 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 16 eliminations. The team had a terrible run in the BGIS 2025. They recently signed a former Gods Reign player, NinjaJod, to the roster. Their goal will be to defend the BMPS title.

TWOB has also grabbed 27 points. ACEX and GlitchxReborn took 26 points each. WindGod was 16th on the table with 25 points. MafiaxZen and DOD garnered 24 points each.

Popular clubs Hyderabad Hydras, GodLike Esports, and Soul have collected 23 points each. Team 8Bit, which recently signed Team Versatile’s roster, accumulated 22 points. SD, NONX, and Bot Army have achieved 16 points each. Reckoning Esports scored 15 points.

4Merical and Alibaba Raiders had an average run as they earned only 13 points each. Team Tamilas also struggled in their initial three games as the experienced lineup secured only 11 points, including eight eliminations. Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, was 45th in the table with nine points.

New Version accumulated eight points. Universe 7 and Team Zero scored seven points each. ARCED, JUX, and Team Lolz grabbed only six points each. Fearless 4 was in the last spot on the scoreboard.

