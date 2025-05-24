BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 3: Overall points table and summary 

Day 3 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 wrapped up on May 24. All 96 participating teams played their initial three matches of the round. They will once again be divided into six groups for their next three matches. FS Esports emerged as the top performers with 49 points, grabbing one Chicken Dinner and 28 finishes.

Orangutan Gaming claimed second place with 45 points, including 30 eliminations. Money Makerz, led by ClutchGod, secured ranked third with 44 points and one Chicken Dinner. LEFP, Cincinnati Kids, and Raven have earned 42, 41, and 40 points respectively.

Overall standings after Day 3 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Jelly-led True Rippers and Owais-led Team Forever also kickstarted their BMPS campaign by collecting 39 points each. K9 Esports and EGX each earned 38 points.

Inferno Esports ranked 10th with 35 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign and Autobotz managed 33 points each. Revenant XSpark, led by Shadow, came 19th in the overall standings with 27 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, was 26th in the overall standings with 24 points. The team played aggressively and took 23 eliminations. They grabbed only one position point in their three matches. Hyderabad Hydras, GodLike, and Team Soul have accumulated 23 points each.

Saumraj-led Team 8Bit and Hector-led Vasista Esports scored 22 points each. Underdogs 4 Everx and Rivalry have earned 18 and 17 points, respectively. Reckoning Esports had a modest run as the Gravity-led lineup took only 15 points.

4Merical, Alibaba Raiders, and ESG have collected 13 points each. Aerobotz had a slow start as the lineup took 12 points in their three matches. Team Tamilas, an experienced BGMI roster, was 59th in the overall standings with 11 points.

Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, was 66th with nine points. Rising squad VST also scored the same. Universe 7, Welt, and Team Zero secured seven points each.

Medal Esports, a well known lineup, stumbled in their initial three games as they achieved only five points. Ape City grabbed only four points. Troy Tamilan, who impressed with their impressive performances in the few events, scored only three points. Genesis Esports and Fearless 4 were the two teams who failed to secure any points in their initial three matches of the BMPS.

