BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 5: Groups, map order, and how to watch

Day 5 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is set to be played on May 26, featuring groups C and D competing in three matches each. Popular lineups such as GodLike, 8Bit, and K9 Esports — who have already completed their first three games — will be seen playing again. Krafton will host 12 matches for the 96 participating clubs in Round 1.

After the conclusion of the initial three matches, teams were reshuffled into six groups. Aaru-led Orangutan Gaming ranks first in the overall standings. FS Esports, Gods Reign, and SBA hold second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. However, these teams have already played six matches.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Gods Reign
  3. Autobotz
  4. Mafia x ZEN
  5. DOD
  6. Team Aryan
  7. Team Insane
  8. Shadow Blitz
  9. DSL
  10. SOAxLikitha
  11. Raka Esports
  12. Assam Tiger Esports
  13. Universe 7
  14. LHS
  15. TCWxEMZ
  16. Fearless 4

Group B

  1. Orangutan
  2. Rising Inferno Esports
  3. Team Cosmic
  4. WindGod
  5. Wyld Fangs
  6. GG Esports
  7. QE ACE
  8. DG
  9. 4Merical Esports
  10. Team Tamilas
  11. GOx
  12. MYTH
  13. Welt
  14. INTx
  15. Dragon Esports
  16. Genxfm Esports

Group C

  1. Money Makerz
  2. Team Eggy
  3. Volcano
  4. GlitchxReborn
  5. Hyderabad Hydras
  6. Vasista Esports
  7. Bo7s
  8. Reckoning Esports
  9. Alibaba Raiders
  10. THM
  11. 2OP
  12. New Version
  13. Team Zero
  14. Phoenix X Medal
  15. APE City
  16. Team Halo

Group D

  1. LEFP
  2. K9 Squad
  3. 4TR
  4. ACEx
  5. GodLike
  6. VXTx 8Bit
  7. Bot Army
  8. ESGxESN
  9. ASRG
  10. Akz
  11. NCCxWW
  12. ARCRED
  13. M4x
  14. MYTx
  15. WGAE
  16. 4Everx

Group E

  1. Cincinnati Kids
  2. Team Forever
  3. TMM
  4. TWOB
  5. Soul
  6. IocSGY
  7. RIVALRY
  8. DC Esports
  9. Aerobotz
  10. Rider
  11. 4Barrier
  12. VST
  13. JUX Esports
  14. SW Esports
  15. TROY
  16. UC Esports

Group F

  1. Raven Esports
  2. True Rippers
  3. Jaguar
  4. Revenant XSpark
  5. ARC
  6. Team Chenab Valley
  7. SD
  8. NONX
  9. HBE
  10. Godsgiven
  11. Genesis
  12. H4Kx
  13. TGL
  14. REAU
  15. 7Habit
  16. Spiritless
How to watch and map rotation

The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will stream all six matches live from 3 PM IST onwards in both English and Hindi languages.

Here is the map order for Day 5:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group C
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group C
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group D
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group D

Money Makerz, led by ClutchGod, had an impressive run in their initial three encounters of the BMPS, grabbing 44 points. LEFP was also phenomenal in their previous three games. Fan favourite GodLike had a mediocre run as the team secured 23 points.

VXTx8Bit, the BGIS 2025 champions, scored 22 points in their first three games of the BMPS. Some well-known teams like Medal and 4Ever struggled in their previous matches, and will aim to perform well on Day 5 of the BMPS Round 1.

