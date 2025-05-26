BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 5: Groups, map order, and how to watch

Day 5 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is set to be played on May 26, featuring groups C and D competing in three matches each. Popular lineups such as GodLike, 8Bit, and K9 Esports — who have already completed their first three games — will be seen playing again. Krafton will host 12 matches for the 96 participating clubs in Round 1.

After the conclusion of the initial three matches, teams were reshuffled into six groups. Aaru-led Orangutan Gaming ranks first in the overall standings. FS Esports, Gods Reign, and SBA hold second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. However, these teams have already played six matches.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Group A

FS Esports Gods Reign Autobotz Mafia x ZEN DOD Team Aryan Team Insane Shadow Blitz DSL SOAxLikitha Raka Esports Assam Tiger Esports Universe 7 LHS TCWxEMZ Fearless 4

Group B

Orangutan Rising Inferno Esports Team Cosmic WindGod Wyld Fangs GG Esports QE ACE DG 4Merical Esports Team Tamilas GOx MYTH Welt INTx Dragon Esports Genxfm Esports

Group C

Money Makerz Team Eggy Volcano GlitchxReborn Hyderabad Hydras Vasista Esports Bo7s Reckoning Esports Alibaba Raiders THM 2OP New Version Team Zero Phoenix X Medal APE City Team Halo

Group D

LEFP K9 Squad 4TR ACEx GodLike VXTx 8Bit Bot Army ESGxESN ASRG Akz NCCxWW ARCRED M4x MYTx WGAE 4Everx

Group E

Cincinnati Kids Team Forever TMM TWOB Soul IocSGY RIVALRY DC Esports Aerobotz Rider 4Barrier VST JUX Esports SW Esports TROY UC Esports

Group F

Raven Esports True Rippers Jaguar Revenant XSpark ARC Team Chenab Valley SD NONX HBE Godsgiven Genesis H4Kx TGL REAU 7Habit Spiritless

How to watch and map rotation

The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will stream all six matches live from 3 PM IST onwards in both English and Hindi languages.

Here is the map order for Day 5:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group C

Match 2 - Miramar - Group C

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D

Match 5 - Miramar - Group D

Match 6 - Erangel - Group D

Money Makerz, led by ClutchGod, had an impressive run in their initial three encounters of the BMPS, grabbing 44 points. LEFP was also phenomenal in their previous three games. Fan favourite GodLike had a mediocre run as the team secured 23 points.

VXTx8Bit, the BGIS 2025 champions, scored 22 points in their first three games of the BMPS. Some well-known teams like Medal and 4Ever struggled in their previous matches, and will aim to perform well on Day 5 of the BMPS Round 1.

