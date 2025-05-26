BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 5: Groups, map order, and how to watch

Day 5 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is set to be played on May 26, featuring groups C and D competing in three matches each. Popular lineups such as GodLike, 8Bit, and K9 Esports — who have already completed their first three games — will be seen playing again. Krafton will host 12 matches for the 96 participating clubs in Round 1.
After the conclusion of the initial three matches, teams were reshuffled into six groups. Aaru-led Orangutan Gaming ranks first in the overall standings. FS Esports, Gods Reign, and SBA hold second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. However, these teams have already played six matches.
Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Round 1
Group A
- FS Esports
- Gods Reign
- Autobotz
- Mafia x ZEN
- DOD
- Team Aryan
- Team Insane
- Shadow Blitz
- DSL
- SOAxLikitha
- Raka Esports
- Assam Tiger Esports
- Universe 7
- LHS
- TCWxEMZ
- Fearless 4
Group B
- Orangutan
- Rising Inferno Esports
- Team Cosmic
- WindGod
- Wyld Fangs
- GG Esports
- QE ACE
- DG
- 4Merical Esports
- Team Tamilas
- GOx
- MYTH
- Welt
- INTx
- Dragon Esports
- Genxfm Esports
Group C
- Money Makerz
- Team Eggy
- Volcano
- GlitchxReborn
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Vasista Esports
- Bo7s
- Reckoning Esports
- Alibaba Raiders
- THM
- 2OP
- New Version
- Team Zero
- Phoenix X Medal
- APE City
- Team Halo
Group D
- LEFP
- K9 Squad
- 4TR
- ACEx
- GodLike
- VXTx 8Bit
- Bot Army
- ESGxESN
- ASRG
- Akz
- NCCxWW
- ARCRED
- M4x
- MYTx
- WGAE
- 4Everx
Group E
- Cincinnati Kids
- Team Forever
- TMM
- TWOB
- Soul
- IocSGY
- RIVALRY
- DC Esports
- Aerobotz
- Rider
- 4Barrier
- VST
- JUX Esports
- SW Esports
- TROY
- UC Esports
Group F
- Raven Esports
- True Rippers
- Jaguar
- Revenant XSpark
- ARC
- Team Chenab Valley
- SD
- NONX
- HBE
- Godsgiven
- Genesis
- H4Kx
- TGL
- REAU
- 7Habit
- Spiritless
How to watch and map rotation
The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will stream all six matches live from 3 PM IST onwards in both English and Hindi languages.
Here is the map order for Day 5:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group C
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group C
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group D
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group D
Money Makerz, led by ClutchGod, had an impressive run in their initial three encounters of the BMPS, grabbing 44 points. LEFP was also phenomenal in their previous three games. Fan favourite GodLike had a mediocre run as the team secured 23 points.
VXTx8Bit, the BGIS 2025 champions, scored 22 points in their first three games of the BMPS. Some well-known teams like Medal and 4Ever struggled in their previous matches, and will aim to perform well on Day 5 of the BMPS Round 1.