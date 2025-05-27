BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 6: Overall points table and summary

Day 6 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 ended on May 27, and all 96 participants have played six out of their total 12 matches of this phase. Orangutan Gaming has captured the prime spot with 90 points and 54 eliminations. learn From Past ranked second with 80 points and two Chicken Dinners. TWOB played amazingly in their last few games and moved up to third with 79 points.

FS Esports had a strong run in their initial three games of the BMPS, but they stumbled a bit in the next three matches. The team slipped to fifth rank with 69 points and two Chicken Dinners. Raven Esports was sixth in the table with 65 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Overall points table of BMPS 2025 Round 1 after Day 6

K9 Esports, led by Omega, has displayed nice performances in their six matches and finished seventh with 64 points. Cincinnati Kids was brilliant in their first three games but struggled in their next three encounters. The Juicy-led team stood eighth in the rankings with 60 points and one Chicken Dinner.

GodLike finished ninth with 59 points, including 37 kills. The team had a modest run in their initial three encounters of the BMPS 2025. They showcased their improved performance in the next three games and grabbed a spot in the top 10 after Day 6. Gods Reign and SBA were 10th and 11th, with 59 and 58 points, respectively.

Fan favourite Team Soul looked impressive on Day 6 as they moved up to 12th spot with 58 points. VXTx8Bit and Revenant XSpark were 14th and 15th with 56 and 55 points, respectively. Money Makerz and Team Forever stumbled in their previous three matches and slipped to 19th and 20th spots with 52 and 51 points, respectively.

Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, ranked 21st with 51 points, of which 45 came from eliminations. The team played aggressively but was eliminated earlier from all six matches. Team Tamilas was 31st with 40 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Vasista Esports struggled in their previous three matches and finished 37th in the overall standings with 38 points. Reckoning Esports, an experienced team, was in the 45th rank with 34 points. Alibaba Raiders ranked 49th with 32 points. Medal and Genesis Esports have accumulated 29 and 28 points, respectively.

Rivalry has had a disappointing run so far as the side has scored only 21 points. GGX, Ape City, NV, and 2OP have accumulated 19 points. SLE and AKZ were in the bottom two spots with 18 points each after Day 6 of the BMPS Round 1.

