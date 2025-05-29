BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 7: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 7 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 was organized on May 29. Orangutan remained in the first place with 132 points in the overall standings. The Aaru-led squad grabbed two Chicken Dinners and 80 eliminations in their nine matches. LEFP claimed second rank with 113 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Team 8Bit jumped to third place with 104 points, including 69 eliminations. The Saumraj-led squad won their first Chicken Dinner of the BMPS 2025 on Day 7. Team Aryan moved up to fourth position with 99 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Overall rankings after Day 7 of BMPS Round 1

Team Soul clinched their first Chicken Dinner of the tournament on Thursday. The fan-favourite won their initial two matches of the day and jumped to fifth place in the overall scoreboard with 91 points.

TWOB has played only six matches so far in Round 1. They ranked sixth in the overall standings with 79 points and two Chicken Dinners. True Rippers and H4K were seventh and eighth with 72 and 70 points, respectively. FS and Vasista Esports have scored 69 points each.

Popular BGMI lineups K9, Cincinnati Kids, GodLike, and Gods Reign were 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th with 64, 60, 59, and 59 points respectively. These teams have played only six games so far in this stage.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark ranked 20th with 55 points and two Chicken Dinners. Money Makerz were 25th with 52 points and one Chicken Dinner. The squad emerged victorious their initial three encounters of the BMPS but then lost in their next three.

Team Forever and Wyld Fangs have accumulated 51 points each. TMM and JUX have grabbed 49 points each. WindGod ranked 33rd with 46 points after nine matches. Cosmic, NONX, and Team Insane have earned 43 points each in their six games.

Team Tamilas occupied 39th place with 40 points and one Chicken Dinner. Reckoning Esports was 56th with 34 points.

Fearless 4 ranked 89th with 10 points. MYTX came 95th in the standings with six points. Genesis Esports was 96th with five points after their six games.

