BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 8: Overall scoreboard and highlights 

Orangutan ended in first place with 132 points and two Chicken Dinners after Day 8 of BMPS 2025 Round 1. LEFP came second with 113 points and three Chicken Dinners, followed by Team 8Bit (who recently acquired Team Versatile) in third place with 104 points. Team Aryan and Hyderabad Hydras were fourth and fifth, with 99 and 97 points, respectively.

Teams from Groups A, B, C, and D have played nine matches, while Groups E and F have competed in their six matches. All 96 teams will play 12 games in Round 1 of the BMPS 2025, and it will run till June 3, 2025.

Overall points table after Day 8 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

True Rippers won its ninth match of Round 1 on Day 8 and moved up to sixth place with 96 points. Team Soul came seventh in the chart with 91 points and one Chicken Dinner.

FS Esports was eighth with 85 points. The team has struggled in its previous six matches of the stage. GodLike Esports secured ninth place with 80 points, including 52 eliminations.

Wyld Fangs scored 80 points despite not winning any Chicken Dinners in its nine encounters. TWOB was 11th with 79 points after its six matches. Cincinnati Kids and Team Forever have accumulated 75 and 74 points, respectively.

H4K came 15th with 70 points and two Chicken Dinners. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, finished 16th with 69 points. Reckoning Esports secured its first Chicken Dinner of the BMPS on Day 8 and moved up to 17th place with 68 points. 4Merical, Volcano, and K9 Esports have collected 64 points each.

Gods Reign came 25th with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner in its six matches. Revenant XSpark, the BMPS 2024 champions, occupied the 30th position with 55 points and two Chicken Dinners. Ape City moved up 32nd with 53 points after playing well on Day 8.

Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, has had a below-average run in its previous nine matches, having scored only 40 points. Rivalry and Aure grabbed 38 points each. Team VST, a rising BGMI squad, came 59th with 35 points after its six matches.

Troy Tamilan has collected 24 points, including 19 eliminations. Team Lolz and EMZ have scored 22 points each. 4Barriers and Fearless 4 have accumulated 11 and 10 points, respectively. MYTX had a disastrous run in its nine games and ranked 95th with six points.

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More