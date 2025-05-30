BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 8: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch

Day 8 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 Round 1 will take place on Friday, May 30. Teams from Groups C and D will play their next three matches, having already completed six out of their 12 matches of Round 1. Currently, Orangutan Gaming holds first place in the scoreboard. LEFP, 8Bit, Team Aryan, and Soul were in the top five after Day 7.

Ad

After the completion of all 12 matches, the top eight teams will secure their spot in the Semifinals Week 1 of the BMPS 2025. Teams placed 9th to 16th will qualify for Round 3, while 40 teams will compete in Round 2. Meanwhile, the bottom 16 teams will be knocked out of this Pro Series.

Participating clubs on Day 8 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Ad

Trending

Group C

FS eSports OnePlus Cincinnati Kids Hyderabad Hydras Team Forever Team Insane Esports Rising Inferno Esports 4Merical Esports 4ever Esports MEDAL ESPORTS GENESIS ESPORTS 7HabiT DIESEL ESPORTS New Version AKROBOTZ ESPORTS TEAM LOLZZZ WOBBLEXAERO

Group D

True Rippers Hero Xtreme Godlike Autobotz Esports Wyld Fangs NoNx eSports DO OR DIE ESPORTS Team Shockwave iQOO Reckoning Esports TEAM HALO Dragon Esports RAKA ESPORTS Los hermanos Apecity Honeybee eSports Team 4 BARRIERS INTXFURIOUS

How to watch and schedule

The eighth day of Round 1 will kick off at 3 PM IST. It will be live-streamed in English and Hindi on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

Ad

Ad

Here is the schedule for Day 8:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group C - 3.00 PM IST

Match 2 - Miramar - Group C - 3:40 PM IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C - 4:20 PM IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D - 5:05 PM IST

Match 5 - Miramar - Group D - 5:45 PM IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Group D - 6:25 PM IST

FS Esports had an outstanding start to the BMPS 2025 as the side collected 49 points in their initial three games. However, the team faltered a bit in their next three matches, ranking ninth with 69 points after six matches. Cincinnati Kids also struggled in their previous six games and slipped to 15th place with 60 points.

Ad

True Rippers have performed well in their previous six encounters. The Jelly-led lineup has secured seventh position with 72 points and two Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports was 16th with 59 points. These clubs will aim to improve their rankings on Day 8 of the BMPS 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More