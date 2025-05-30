BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 8: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified May 30, 2025 11:22 IST
Day 8 of BMPS 2025 features Groups C and D (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 8 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 Round 1 will take place on Friday, May 30. Teams from Groups C and D will play their next three matches, having already completed six out of their 12 matches of Round 1. Currently, Orangutan Gaming holds first place in the scoreboard. LEFP, 8Bit, Team Aryan, and Soul were in the top five after Day 7.

After the completion of all 12 matches, the top eight teams will secure their spot in the Semifinals Week 1 of the BMPS 2025. Teams placed 9th to 16th will qualify for Round 3, while 40 teams will compete in Round 2. Meanwhile, the bottom 16 teams will be knocked out of this Pro Series.

Participating clubs on Day 8 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Group C

  1. FS eSports
  2. OnePlus Cincinnati Kids
  3. Hyderabad Hydras
  4. Team Forever
  5. Team Insane Esports
  6. Rising Inferno Esports
  7. 4Merical Esports
  8. 4ever Esports
  9. MEDAL ESPORTS
  10. GENESIS ESPORTS
  11. 7HabiT
  12. DIESEL ESPORTS
  13. New Version
  14. AKROBOTZ ESPORTS
  15. TEAM LOLZZZ
  16. WOBBLEXAERO

Group D

  1. True Rippers
  2. Hero Xtreme Godlike
  3. Autobotz Esports
  4. Wyld Fangs
  5. NoNx eSports
  6. DO OR DIE ESPORTS
  7. Team Shockwave iQOO Reckoning Esports
  8. TEAM HALO
  9. Dragon Esports
  10. RAKA ESPORTS
  11. Los hermanos
  12. Apecity
  13. Honeybee eSports
  14. Team 4 BARRIERS
  15. INTXFURIOUS

How to watch and schedule

The eighth day of Round 1 will kick off at 3 PM IST. It will be live-streamed in English and Hindi on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

youtube-cover
Here is the schedule for Day 8:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group C - 3.00 PM IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group C - 3:40 PM IST
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C - 4:20 PM IST
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D - 5:05 PM IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group D - 5:45 PM IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group D - 6:25 PM IST

FS Esports had an outstanding start to the BMPS 2025 as the side collected 49 points in their initial three games. However, the team faltered a bit in their next three matches, ranking ninth with 69 points after six matches. Cincinnati Kids also struggled in their previous six games and slipped to 15th place with 60 points.

True Rippers have performed well in their previous six encounters. The Jelly-led lineup has secured seventh position with 72 points and two Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports was 16th with 59 points. These clubs will aim to improve their rankings on Day 8 of the BMPS 2025.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
