BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 1: Livestream, teams, map rotation, and how to watch

Round 2 of BMPS 2025 is set to begin on June 5, with teams from Groups A and B competing in their respective three matches on Day 1. The stage features four groups, each containing 16 teams. Each group will play six matches at this stage (another three on Day 2). The top 40 teams from the overall rankings will advance to Round 3, while the bottom 24 will be eliminated from the event.
Round 1 of the BMPS event took place from May 22 to June 3, featuring a total of 96 teams. The top eight from the previous stage have secured their spots in Semifinals Week 1, while the teams ranked ninth to 16th have moved on to Round 3.
Qualified teams for BMPS 2025 Round 2
A total of 64 teams have advanced to Round 2 of BMPS 2025. They have been split into four groups.
Here are the 64 participants:
Group A
- Revenant XSpark
- Troy Tamilan
- Autobotz
- Assam Tigers Esports
- H4K
- Eggy
- 4Everx
- Alibaba Raiders
- 4TRx
- Rivalry
- Team Cosmic
- Diesel Esports
- NONX
- Team SW
- White Walkers
- Spiritless
Group B
- 4Merical Esports
- THMx
- Welt
- M4x
- JUX
- Aerobotz
- DC Esports
- Dragon Esports
- Shadow Blitz
- GG Esports
- WGAE
- LHS
- Myth
- Team Tamilas
- Honey Bee
- 2OP Official
Group C
- Medal Esports
- EMZ
- Rider Esports
- Raka Esports
- Raven Esports
- Genesis Esports
- ACEx
- GOx
- Ape City
- GlitchxReborn
- QE ACE
- Likitha Esports
- Volcano
- Jaguar Esports
- GodsGiven
- AURE
Group D
- Reckoning Esports
- BO7S
- GSGxARC
- SGYx
- Money Makerz
- WindGod
- Bot Army
- Universe 7
- DOD
- VST
- Rising Inferno
- ZENIN
- Vasista Esports
- TMM
- XESN
- 4BarrierX
Livestream, how to watch, and map rotation
In BMPS Round 2, Group A will compete in the first three matches on Day 1, while Group B will play in the last three. Fans can watch these six encounters live at 3 PM IST, exclusively on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.
Here is the map rotation for Day 1:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group A
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group A
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group B
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group B
Defending champions Revenant XSpark had a modest performance in Round 1 of BMPS 2025. The team recently added NinjaJod to its BGMI lineup. The Shadow-led squad will aim to make a strong start in Round 2.
Troy Tamilan, Autobotz, and Team Tamilas also had decent runs in the previous stage. These teams will be looking to improve their performance in Round 2 and secure their spots in the next phase of the tournament.