BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 1: Livestream, teams, map rotation, and how to watch

Round 2 of BMPS 2025 is set to begin on June 5, with teams from Groups A and B competing in their respective three matches on Day 1. The stage features four groups, each containing 16 teams. Each group will play six matches at this stage (another three on Day 2). The top 40 teams from the overall rankings will advance to Round 3, while the bottom 24 will be eliminated from the event.

Round 1 of the BMPS event took place from May 22 to June 3, featuring a total of 96 teams. The top eight from the previous stage have secured their spots in Semifinals Week 1, while the teams ranked ninth to 16th have moved on to Round 3.

Qualified teams for BMPS 2025 Round 2

A total of 64 teams have advanced to Round 2 of BMPS 2025. They have been split into four groups.

Here are the 64 participants:

Group A

Revenant XSpark Troy Tamilan Autobotz Assam Tigers Esports H4K Eggy 4Everx Alibaba Raiders 4TRx Rivalry Team Cosmic Diesel Esports NONX Team SW White Walkers Spiritless

Group B

4Merical Esports THMx Welt M4x JUX Aerobotz DC Esports Dragon Esports Shadow Blitz GG Esports WGAE LHS Myth Team Tamilas Honey Bee 2OP Official

Group C

Medal Esports EMZ Rider Esports Raka Esports Raven Esports Genesis Esports ACEx GOx Ape City GlitchxReborn QE ACE Likitha Esports Volcano Jaguar Esports GodsGiven AURE

Group D

Reckoning Esports BO7S GSGxARC SGYx Money Makerz WindGod Bot Army Universe 7 DOD VST Rising Inferno ZENIN Vasista Esports TMM XESN 4BarrierX

Livestream, how to watch, and map rotation

In BMPS Round 2, Group A will compete in the first three matches on Day 1, while Group B will play in the last three. Fans can watch these six encounters live at 3 PM IST, exclusively on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

Here is the map rotation for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B

Defending champions Revenant XSpark had a modest performance in Round 1 of BMPS 2025. The team recently added NinjaJod to its BGMI lineup. The Shadow-led squad will aim to make a strong start in Round 2.

Troy Tamilan, Autobotz, and Team Tamilas also had decent runs in the previous stage. These teams will be looking to improve their performance in Round 2 and secure their spots in the next phase of the tournament.

