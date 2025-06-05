BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 1: Livestream, teams, map rotation, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified Jun 05, 2025 11:42 IST
Round 2 of BMPS 2025 kicks off on June 5
Round 2 of BMPS 2025 kicks off on June 5 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Round 2 of BMPS 2025 is set to begin on June 5, with teams from Groups A and B competing in their respective three matches on Day 1. The stage features four groups, each containing 16 teams. Each group will play six matches at this stage (another three on Day 2). The top 40 teams from the overall rankings will advance to Round 3, while the bottom 24 will be eliminated from the event.

Round 1 of the BMPS event took place from May 22 to June 3, featuring a total of 96 teams. The top eight from the previous stage have secured their spots in Semifinals Week 1, while the teams ranked ninth to 16th have moved on to Round 3.

Qualified teams for BMPS 2025 Round 2

A total of 64 teams have advanced to Round 2 of BMPS 2025. They have been split into four groups.

Here are the 64 participants:

Group A

  1. Revenant XSpark
  2. Troy Tamilan
  3. Autobotz
  4. Assam Tigers Esports
  5. H4K
  6. Eggy
  7. 4Everx
  8. Alibaba Raiders
  9. 4TRx
  10. Rivalry
  11. Team Cosmic
  12. Diesel Esports
  13. NONX
  14. Team SW
  15. White Walkers
  16. Spiritless

Group B

  1. 4Merical Esports
  2. THMx
  3. Welt
  4. M4x
  5. JUX
  6. Aerobotz
  7. DC Esports
  8. Dragon Esports
  9. Shadow Blitz
  10. GG Esports
  11. WGAE
  12. LHS
  13. Myth
  14. Team Tamilas
  15. Honey Bee
  16. 2OP Official

Group C

  1. Medal Esports
  2. EMZ
  3. Rider Esports
  4. Raka Esports
  5. Raven Esports
  6. Genesis Esports
  7. ACEx
  8. GOx
  9. Ape City
  10. GlitchxReborn
  11. QE ACE
  12. Likitha Esports
  13. Volcano
  14. Jaguar Esports
  15. GodsGiven
  16. AURE

Group D

  1. Reckoning Esports
  2. BO7S
  3. GSGxARC
  4. SGYx
  5. Money Makerz
  6. WindGod
  7. Bot Army
  8. Universe 7
  9. DOD
  10. VST
  11. Rising Inferno
  12. ZENIN
  13. Vasista Esports
  14. TMM
  15. XESN
  16. 4BarrierX
Livestream, how to watch, and map rotation

In BMPS Round 2, Group A will compete in the first three matches on Day 1, while Group B will play in the last three. Fans can watch these six encounters live at 3 PM IST, exclusively on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

Here is the map rotation for Day 1:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group A
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group A
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group B
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group B
Defending champions Revenant XSpark had a modest performance in Round 1 of BMPS 2025. The team recently added NinjaJod to its BGMI lineup. The Shadow-led squad will aim to make a strong start in Round 2.

Troy Tamilan, Autobotz, and Team Tamilas also had decent runs in the previous stage. These teams will be looking to improve their performance in Round 2 and secure their spots in the next phase of the tournament.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
