BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 1: Overall points table and summary

Day 1 of BMPS 2025 Round 2 concluded on June 5. Groups A and B played separately in their initial three matches of the stage. H4KX secured first place in the overall standings with 49 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas also performed well and grabbed second rank with 42 points and one Chicken Dinner.
NONX and Aero came third and fourth with 38 and 37 points, respectively, after their BMPS Round 2 Day 1 matches. LHS, Autobotz, and Aerobotz also had a nice start, scoring 34, 29, and 28 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team Cosmic and 4Mericals collected 21 points each. JUX scored only 19 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner.
Day 1 overall standings of BMPS 2025 Round 2
Here are the overall rankings after Day 1 of BMPS Round 2:
- Team H4K - 49 points
- Team Tamilas - 42 points
- NONx Esports - 38 points
- Aero Wobble Gaming - 37 points
- Los Hermanos Esports - 34 points
- Autobotz Esports - 29 points
- Aerobotz Esports - 28 points
- 4TR Official - 27 points
- Team Cosmic - 21 points
- 4merical Esports - 21 points
- Jux Esports - 19 points
- Troy Tamilan Esports - 18 points
- 2OP Official - 18 points
- Dragon Esports - 17 points
- Team Shockwave - 16 points
- Myth Official - 14 points
- Eggy - 13 points
- Rivalry Esports - 13 points
- Alibaba Raiders - 12 points
- Mysterious 4 - 12 points
- Honeybee eSports - 11 points
- White Walkers - 11 points
- Spiritless Esports - 9 points
- Diesel Esports - 9 points
- Welt - 8 points
- Dragon Claw Esports - 7 points
- iQ00 Revenant Xspark - 6 points
- Golden Glider Esports - 5 points
- 4Ever Esports - 4 points
- Tribe hirdmen - 4 points
- Assam Tiger Esports - 2 points
- Shadow Blitz - 1 point
Troy Tamilan and 2OP had an average run, accumulating 18 points each. Dragon Esports secured 17 points, including 13 eliminations. Team Eggy and Rivalry managed to collect 13 points each.
Alibaba Raiders and Mysterious 4 each earned 12 points, while Honey Bee and White Wallers both scored 11 points. Welt stumbled on Day 1 and finished 25th in the rankings with only eight points.
Revenant XSPark, the BMPS 2024 champion, failed to perform well in its initial three matches of Round 2. The Shadow-led experienced squad collected only six points, including two eliminations.
Golden Glider Esports was 28th with five points. THM and 4Everx were 29th and 30th, respectively. Assam Tiger Esports ranked 31st with two points, followed by Shadow Blitz in the last spot with only one. These clubs will aim for a comeback in their final three matches of BMPS Round 2.