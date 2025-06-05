BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 1: Overall points table and summary

By Gametube
Modified Jun 05, 2025 21:39 IST
Round 2 of BMPS 2025 began on June 5 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Round 2 of BMPS 2025 began on June 5 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 1 of BMPS 2025 Round 2 concluded on June 5. Groups A and B played separately in their initial three matches of the stage. H4KX secured first place in the overall standings with 49 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas also performed well and grabbed second rank with 42 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Ad

NONX and Aero came third and fourth with 38 and 37 points, respectively, after their BMPS Round 2 Day 1 matches. LHS, Autobotz, and Aerobotz also had a nice start, scoring 34, 29, and 28 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Team Cosmic and 4Mericals collected 21 points each. JUX scored only 19 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner.

Day 1 overall standings of BMPS 2025 Round 2

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the overall rankings after Day 1 of BMPS Round 2:

  1. Team H4K - 49 points
  2. Team Tamilas - 42 points
  3. NONx Esports - 38 points
  4. Aero Wobble Gaming - 37 points
  5. Los Hermanos Esports - 34 points
  6. Autobotz Esports - 29 points
  7. Aerobotz Esports - 28 points
  8. 4TR Official - 27 points
  9. Team Cosmic - 21 points
  10. 4merical Esports - 21 points
  11. Jux Esports - 19 points
  12. Troy Tamilan Esports - 18 points
  13. 2OP Official - 18 points
  14. Dragon Esports - 17 points
  15. Team Shockwave - 16 points
  16. Myth Official - 14 points
  17. Eggy - 13 points
  18. Rivalry Esports - 13 points
  19. Alibaba Raiders - 12 points
  20. Mysterious 4 - 12 points
  21. Honeybee eSports - 11 points
  22. White Walkers - 11 points
  23. Spiritless Esports - 9 points
  24. Diesel Esports - 9 points
  25. Welt - 8 points
  26. Dragon Claw Esports - 7 points
  27. iQ00 Revenant Xspark - 6 points
  28. Golden Glider Esports - 5 points
  29. 4Ever Esports - 4 points
  30. Tribe hirdmen - 4 points
  31. Assam Tiger Esports - 2 points
  32. Shadow Blitz - 1 point
Ad

Troy Tamilan and 2OP had an average run, accumulating 18 points each. Dragon Esports secured 17 points, including 13 eliminations. Team Eggy and Rivalry managed to collect 13 points each.

Alibaba Raiders and Mysterious 4 each earned 12 points, while Honey Bee and White Wallers both scored 11 points. Welt stumbled on Day 1 and finished 25th in the rankings with only eight points.

Ad

Revenant XSPark, the BMPS 2024 champion, failed to perform well in its initial three matches of Round 2. The Shadow-led experienced squad collected only six points, including two eliminations.

Golden Glider Esports was 28th with five points. THM and 4Everx were 29th and 30th, respectively. Assam Tiger Esports ranked 31st with two points, followed by Shadow Blitz in the last spot with only one. These clubs will aim for a comeback in their final three matches of BMPS Round 2.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications