BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, and where to watch

Group A and B will participate in their remaining three matches of the BMPS 2025 Round 2 on Friday, June 6. These groups played their initial three encounters on Day 1. Team H4K, a rising BGMI squad, has captured the first place in the overall standings after the opening day. Team Tamilas and NONX have also made a great start to Round 2.
A total of 64 teams from the BMPS Round 1 were divided equally into four groups for Round 2. Each of them will compete in six matches. The first to 40th placed teams from the overall points table will move to the next round.
Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Round 2
Group A
- Revenant XSpark
- Troy Tamilan
- Autobotz
- Assam Tigers Esports
- H4K
- Eggy
- 4Everx
- Alibaba Raiders
- 4TRx
- Rivalry
- Team Cosmic
- Diesel Esports
- NONX
- Team SW
- White Walkers
- Spiritless
Group B
- 4Merical Esports
- THMx
- Welt
- M4x
- JUX
- Aerobotz
- DC Esports
- Dragon Esports
- Shadow Blitz
- GG Esports
- WGAE
- LHS
- Myth
- Team Tamilas
- Honey Bee
- 2OP Official
Group C
- Medal Esports
- EMZ
- Rider Esports
- Raka Esports
- Raven Esports
- Genesis Esports
- ACEx
- GOx
- Ape City
- GlitchxReborn
- QE ACE
- Likitha Esports
- Volcano
- Jaguar Esports
- GodsGiven
- AURE
Group D
- Reckoning Esports
- BO7S
- GSGxARC
- SGYx
- Money Makerz
- WindGod
- Bot Army
- Universe 7
- DOD
- VST
- Rising Inferno
- ZENIN
- Vasista Esports
- TMM
- XESN
- 4BarrierX
BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 2: Schedule and where to watch
Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 will kick off at 3 pm IST. Group B will battle in the first, second, third games of the day. Group A will contest in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches. The Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel will broadcast these encounters live in English and Hindi languages.
Here is the schedule for BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 2:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group B - 3 pm IST
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group B - 3:40 pm IST
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B - 4:20 pm IST
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:05 pm IST
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group A - 5:45 pm IST
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group A - 6:25 pm IST
BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 1: Overview
Team H4K accumulated 49 points in its matches and grabbed first place in the overall standings after Day 1. Team Tamilas and NONX came second and third with 42 and 38 points, respectively.
AERO has garnered 37 points with the help of 20 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Team Cosmic and 4Merical had a mediocre run as they scored 21 points each.
Defending champions Revenant XSpark stumbled completely on Day 1. The squad collected only six points in its three matches and ranked 27th on the overall points table. The Shadow-led lineup will need to improve its performance on Day 2 to reach the next stage of the BMPS.