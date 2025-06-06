BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, and where to watch

Group A and B will participate in their remaining three matches of the BMPS 2025 Round 2 on Friday, June 6. These groups played their initial three encounters on Day 1. Team H4K, a rising BGMI squad, has captured the first place in the overall standings after the opening day. Team Tamilas and NONX have also made a great start to Round 2.

A total of 64 teams from the BMPS Round 1 were divided equally into four groups for Round 2. Each of them will compete in six matches. The first to 40th placed teams from the overall points table will move to the next round.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Round 2

Group A

Revenant XSpark Troy Tamilan Autobotz Assam Tigers Esports H4K Eggy 4Everx Alibaba Raiders 4TRx Rivalry Team Cosmic Diesel Esports NONX Team SW White Walkers Spiritless

Group B

4Merical Esports THMx Welt M4x JUX Aerobotz DC Esports Dragon Esports Shadow Blitz GG Esports WGAE LHS Myth Team Tamilas Honey Bee 2OP Official

Group C

Medal Esports EMZ Rider Esports Raka Esports Raven Esports Genesis Esports ACEx GOx Ape City GlitchxReborn QE ACE Likitha Esports Volcano Jaguar Esports GodsGiven AURE

Group D

Reckoning Esports BO7S GSGxARC SGYx Money Makerz WindGod Bot Army Universe 7 DOD VST Rising Inferno ZENIN Vasista Esports TMM XESN 4BarrierX

BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 2: Schedule and where to watch

Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 will kick off at 3 pm IST. Group B will battle in the first, second, third games of the day. Group A will contest in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches. The Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel will broadcast these encounters live in English and Hindi languages.

Here is the schedule for BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group B - 3 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - Group B - 3:40 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B - 4:20 pm IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:05 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - Group A - 5:45 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A - 6:25 pm IST

BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 1: Overview

Team H4K accumulated 49 points in its matches and grabbed first place in the overall standings after Day 1. Team Tamilas and NONX came second and third with 42 and 38 points, respectively.

AERO has garnered 37 points with the help of 20 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Team Cosmic and 4Merical had a mediocre run as they scored 21 points each.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark stumbled completely on Day 1. The squad collected only six points in its three matches and ranked 27th on the overall points table. The Shadow-led lineup will need to improve its performance on Day 2 to reach the next stage of the BMPS.

