BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, and where to watch

Group A and B will participate in their remaining three matches of the BMPS 2025 Round 2 on Friday, June 6. These groups played their initial three encounters on Day 1. Team H4K, a rising BGMI squad, has captured the first place in the overall standings after the opening day. Team Tamilas and NONX have also made a great start to Round 2.

A total of 64 teams from the BMPS Round 1 were divided equally into four groups for Round 2. Each of them will compete in six matches. The first to 40th placed teams from the overall points table will move to the next round.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Round 2

Group A

  1. Revenant XSpark
  2. Troy Tamilan
  3. Autobotz
  4. Assam Tigers Esports
  5. H4K
  6. Eggy
  7. 4Everx
  8. Alibaba Raiders
  9. 4TRx
  10. Rivalry
  11. Team Cosmic
  12. Diesel Esports
  13. NONX
  14. Team SW
  15. White Walkers
  16. Spiritless

Group B

  1. 4Merical Esports
  2. THMx
  3. Welt
  4. M4x
  5. JUX
  6. Aerobotz
  7. DC Esports
  8. Dragon Esports
  9. Shadow Blitz
  10. GG Esports
  11. WGAE
  12. LHS
  13. Myth
  14. Team Tamilas
  15. Honey Bee
  16. 2OP Official

Group C

  1. Medal Esports
  2. EMZ
  3. Rider Esports
  4. Raka Esports
  5. Raven Esports
  6. Genesis Esports
  7. ACEx
  8. GOx
  9. Ape City
  10. GlitchxReborn
  11. QE ACE
  12. Likitha Esports
  13. Volcano
  14. Jaguar Esports
  15. GodsGiven
  16. AURE

Group D

  1. Reckoning Esports
  2. BO7S
  3. GSGxARC
  4. SGYx
  5. Money Makerz
  6. WindGod
  7. Bot Army
  8. Universe 7
  9. DOD
  10. VST
  11. Rising Inferno
  12. ZENIN
  13. Vasista Esports
  14. TMM
  15. XESN
  16. 4BarrierX

BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 2: Schedule and where to watch

Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 will kick off at 3 pm IST. Group B will battle in the first, second, third games of the day. Group A will contest in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches. The Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel will broadcast these encounters live in English and Hindi languages.

Here is the schedule for BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group B - 3 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group B - 3:40 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B - 4:20 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:05 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group A - 5:45 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group A - 6:25 pm IST

BMPS 2025 Round 2 Day 1: Overview

Team H4K accumulated 49 points in its matches and grabbed first place in the overall standings after Day 1. Team Tamilas and NONX came second and third with 42 and 38 points, respectively.

AERO has garnered 37 points with the help of 20 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Team Cosmic and 4Merical had a mediocre run as they scored 21 points each.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark stumbled completely on Day 1. The squad collected only six points in its three matches and ranked 27th on the overall points table. The Shadow-led lineup will need to improve its performance on Day 2 to reach the next stage of the BMPS.

