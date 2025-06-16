BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Jun 16, 2025 20:55 IST
Team Eggy claimed first rank after Day 3 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 3 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 was played on June 16. Each team has played nine out of their total 12 matches. Team Eggy finished first in the overall standings with 93 points and one Chicken Dinner. NONX grabbed second rank with 86 points. Team Forever came third with 76 points, including 50 eliminations.

Genesis Esports ranked fourth with 74 points after Day 3 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1. K9 Esports jumped to fifth place with 73 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Alibaba Raiders came sixth with 70 points. GodLike Esports had a horrible run on Day 3, as the team slipped from second to seventh place and currently has 68 points.

Overall standings after Day 3 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

  1. Team Eggy - 93 points
  2. Nonx Esports - 86 points
  3. Team Forever - 76 points
  4. Genesis Esports - 74 points
  5. Oneplus K9 - 73 points
  6. Alibaba Raiders - 70 points
  7. Hero Xtreme Godlike - 68 points
  8. Team Aryan X TMG - 67 points
  9. Los Hermanos Esports - 66 points
  10. TWOB - 62 points
  11. IQOO Reckoning - 61 points
  12. Rising Inferno Esports - 60 points
  13. IQOO 8Bit - 56 points
  14. Troy Tamilan Esports - 54 points
  15. IQOO Orangutan - 52 points
  16. Learn From Past - 51 points
  17. Infinix True Rippers - 45 points
  18. Oneplus Gods Reign - 45 points
  19. Mysterious 4 - 44 points
  20. 20p Official - 44 points
  21. Wyld Fangs - 44 points
  22. Jux Esports - 42 points
  23. Team Insane Esports - 41 points
  24. 4TR Official - 39 points
  25. Hyderabad Hydras - 38 points
  26. Team Shockwave - 37 points
  27. IQOO Soul - 36 points
  28. Gods Omen - 35 points
  29. 4merical Esports - 27 points
  30. Do Or Die - 25 points
  31. Bo7s - 18 points
  32. Volcano Esports - 17 points
Team Aryan, LHS, and TWOB were eighth, ninth, and tenth, with 67, 66, and 62 points, respectively. Reckoning Esports secured 11th rank with 62 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Team 8Bit ranked 13th with 56 points, including 37 eliminations.

Troy and Orangugan are at 14th and 15th, with 54 and 52 points, respectively. True Rippers and Gods Reign earned 45 points each in their nine matches of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1. Mysterious 4, 2OP, and Wyld Fangs have scored 44 points each.

Team Soul finished 27th with 36 points, including 28 eliminations. 4Merical and DOD have accumulated 27 and 25 points, respectively. BO7S and Volcano were in the bottom two with 18 and 17 points, respectively. These teams will play their remaining three games of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 on June 17.

Edited by Niladri Roy
