BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

Day 3 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 was played on June 16. Each team has played nine out of their total 12 matches. Team Eggy finished first in the overall standings with 93 points and one Chicken Dinner. NONX grabbed second rank with 86 points. Team Forever came third with 76 points, including 50 eliminations.

Genesis Esports ranked fourth with 74 points after Day 3 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1. K9 Esports jumped to fifth place with 73 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Alibaba Raiders came sixth with 70 points. GodLike Esports had a horrible run on Day 3, as the team slipped from second to seventh place and currently has 68 points.

Overall standings after Day 3 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Team Eggy - 93 points Nonx Esports - 86 points Team Forever - 76 points Genesis Esports - 74 points Oneplus K9 - 73 points Alibaba Raiders - 70 points Hero Xtreme Godlike - 68 points Team Aryan X TMG - 67 points Los Hermanos Esports - 66 points TWOB - 62 points IQOO Reckoning - 61 points Rising Inferno Esports - 60 points IQOO 8Bit - 56 points Troy Tamilan Esports - 54 points IQOO Orangutan - 52 points Learn From Past - 51 points Infinix True Rippers - 45 points Oneplus Gods Reign - 45 points Mysterious 4 - 44 points 20p Official - 44 points Wyld Fangs - 44 points Jux Esports - 42 points Team Insane Esports - 41 points 4TR Official - 39 points Hyderabad Hydras - 38 points Team Shockwave - 37 points IQOO Soul - 36 points Gods Omen - 35 points 4merical Esports - 27 points Do Or Die - 25 points Bo7s - 18 points Volcano Esports - 17 points

Team Aryan, LHS, and TWOB were eighth, ninth, and tenth, with 67, 66, and 62 points, respectively. Reckoning Esports secured 11th rank with 62 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Team 8Bit ranked 13th with 56 points, including 37 eliminations.

Troy and Orangugan are at 14th and 15th, with 54 and 52 points, respectively. True Rippers and Gods Reign earned 45 points each in their nine matches of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1. Mysterious 4, 2OP, and Wyld Fangs have scored 44 points each.

Team Soul finished 27th with 36 points, including 28 eliminations. 4Merical and DOD have accumulated 27 and 25 points, respectively. BO7S and Volcano were in the bottom two with 18 and 17 points, respectively. These teams will play their remaining three games of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 on June 17.

