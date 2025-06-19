BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Jun 19, 2025 20:54 IST
Team Insane ranks first after Day 1 of BMPS Semifinals Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Team Insane ranks first after Day 1 of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 was held on June 19. Team Insane ranked first in the overall standings after its brilliant performance. The Aadi-led squad scored 44 points with the help of 26 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner in its four matches. Gods Reign, led by Destro, came second with 42 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Ad

Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, also had a nice start to the BMPS Semifinals Week 2, grabbing third place with 40 points. 2OP Officials secured fourth place with 35 points despite not winning any games. Volcano and Mysterious 4 were fifth and sixth, with 32 and 30 points, respectively.

Each team of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2 will play 16 matches across four days. The top eight teams will advance to the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 will face elimination from the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Overall rankings after Day 1 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Ad
  1. Team Insane Esports - 44 points
  2. Oneplus Gods Reign - 42 points
  3. iQOO 8Bit - 40 points
  4. 20P Official - 35 points
  5. Volcano Esports - 34 points
  6. Mysterious 4 - 32 points
  7. Rising Inferno Esports - 30 points
  8. Learn From Past - 29 points
  9. B07S - 26 points
  10. Hyderabad Hydras - 25 points
  11. Infinix True Rippers - 24 points
  12. Gods Omen - 23 points
  13. iQOO Reckoning - 22 points
  14. 4Merical Esports - 19 points
  15. 4Tr Official - 16 points
  16. Wyld Fangs - 16 points
  17. iQOO Orangutan - 15 points
  18. iQOO Soul - 15 points
  19. Hero Xtreme Godlike - 15 points
  20. Do Or Die - 13 points
  21. Team Shockwave - 10 points
  22. Troy Tamilan Esports - 10 points
  23. Alibaba Raiders - 8 points
  24. Jux Esports - 7 points
Ad

At the end of Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2, LEFP ranked eighth on the leaderboard with 30 points. Bo7 and Hyderabad Hydras secured the ninth and 10th spots, with 25 and 24 points, respectively. Gods Omen came 12th with 23 points, while Reckoning ranked 13th with 22 points.

4Merical Esports has had a mediocre run, scoring only 19 points in its initial four matches of the Semifinals Week 2. 4TR and Wyld Fangs have collected 16 points each.

Ad
Ad

Orangutan stumbled on the opening day of the second week of the Semifinals, as the Aaru-led squad managed to collect only 15 points. Fan-favorites Team Soul and GodLike also faltered on Day 1, accumulating 15 points each.

DOD grabbed 13 points and ranked 20th in the overall standings. Shockwave and Troy managed only 10 points each. Alibaba Raiders and JUX were 23rd and 24th with eight and seven points, respectively, after Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications