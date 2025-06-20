BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 2: Overall points table and summary 

By Gametube
Published Jun 20, 2025 21:29 IST
Gods Omen claimed first place after Day 2 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 came to an end on June 20, 2025. Gods Omen jumped to first place in the overall standings after winning three matches on Friday. The team has accumulated 83 points in its eight matches. Gods Reign maintained its consistency and grabbed the second spot with 82 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team 8Bit finished third with 73 points and one Chicken Dinner after its initial eight matches of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2. Hyderabad Hydras and 4TR occupied fourth and fifth places with 63 and 62 points, respectively.

Overall rankings after Day 2 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

  1. Gods Omen - 83 points
  2. Oneplus Gods Reign - 82 points
  3. iQOO 8bit - 73 points
  4. Hyderabad Hydras - 63 points
  5. 4TR Official - 62 points
  6. Team Insane Esports - 61 points
  7. Mysterious 4 - 56 points
  8. Volcano Esports - 55 points
  9. 20p Official - 53 points
  10. Rising Inferno Esports - 50 points
  11. Infinix True Rippers - 48 points
  12. iQOO Reckoning - 41 points
  13. iQOO Soul - 41 points
  14. 4merical Esports - 38 points
  15. Learn From Past - 35 points
  16. Hero Xtreme Godlike - 35 points
  17. Troy Tamilan Esports - 33 points
  18. Wyld Fangs - 33 points
  19. Bo7s - 32 points
  20. Do or Die - 31 points
  21. Team Shockwave - 29 points
  22. iQOO Orangutan - 26 points
  23. Jux eEsports - 25 points
  24. Alibaba Raiders - 17 points

Team Insane faltered on Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2, slipping from first to sixth place with 61 points and one Chicken Dinner. Mysterious 4 and Volcano were seventh and eighth with 56 and 55 points, respectively. 2OP Official came ninth with 53 points, followed by Inferno Esports in 10th place.

True Rippers had an average day, as the Jelly-led brigade ranked 11th with 48 points. Reckoning and Team Soul have collected 41 points each after their mediocre performances in the initial two days of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2. 4Merical came 14th with 38 points.

Team GodLike had another bad day, ranking 16th with 35 points (including 33 eliminations). Troy Tamilan won one match on Day 2 of the Semifinals Week 2 and moved up to 17th place with 34 points. Wyld Fangs and BO7 have scored 33 and 32 points, respectively.

Orangutan faced hard challenges in its initial eight games. The experienced squad has collected only 26 points and is ranked 22nd on the scoreboard. JUX came 23rd with 25 points, while Alibaba Raiders ranked 24th with 17 points.

Edited by Niladri Roy
