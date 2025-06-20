BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 2: Overall points table and summary 

Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 came to an end on June 20, 2025. Gods Omen jumped to first place in the overall standings after winning three matches on Friday. The team has accumulated 83 points in its eight matches. Gods Reign maintained its consistency and grabbed the second spot with 82 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team 8Bit finished third with 73 points and one Chicken Dinner after its initial eight matches of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2. Hyderabad Hydras and 4TR occupied fourth and fifth places with 63 and 62 points, respectively.

Overall rankings after Day 2 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Trending

Gods Omen - 83 points Oneplus Gods Reign - 82 points iQOO 8bit - 73 points Hyderabad Hydras - 63 points 4TR Official - 62 points Team Insane Esports - 61 points Mysterious 4 - 56 points Volcano Esports - 55 points 20p Official - 53 points Rising Inferno Esports - 50 points Infinix True Rippers - 48 points iQOO Reckoning - 41 points iQOO Soul - 41 points 4merical Esports - 38 points Learn From Past - 35 points Hero Xtreme Godlike - 35 points Troy Tamilan Esports - 33 points Wyld Fangs - 33 points Bo7s - 32 points Do or Die - 31 points Team Shockwave - 29 points iQOO Orangutan - 26 points Jux eEsports - 25 points Alibaba Raiders - 17 points

Team Insane faltered on Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2, slipping from first to sixth place with 61 points and one Chicken Dinner. Mysterious 4 and Volcano were seventh and eighth with 56 and 55 points, respectively. 2OP Official came ninth with 53 points, followed by Inferno Esports in 10th place.

True Rippers had an average day, as the Jelly-led brigade ranked 11th with 48 points. Reckoning and Team Soul have collected 41 points each after their mediocre performances in the initial two days of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2. 4Merical came 14th with 38 points.

Team GodLike had another bad day, ranking 16th with 35 points (including 33 eliminations). Troy Tamilan won one match on Day 2 of the Semifinals Week 2 and moved up to 17th place with 34 points. Wyld Fangs and BO7 have scored 33 and 32 points, respectively.

Orangutan faced hard challenges in its initial eight games. The experienced squad has collected only 26 points and is ranked 22nd on the scoreboard. JUX came 23rd with 25 points, while Alibaba Raiders ranked 24th with 17 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More