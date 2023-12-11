BMPS Grand Finals 2023: How to watch, date, time, schedule, and more

The much-awaited Grand Finals of the BMPS 2023 are scheduled on December 15, 16, and 17 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India's top 16 BGMI teams will clash against each other for this prestigious title and a share of the ₹1 crore prize pool. Each of these participating clubs can win the trophy, showing that the competition will be filled with excitement and thrill.

Earlier, the League Stage of the BMPS was organized online from November 22 to December 9 among 96 teams to determine the finalists. The inaugural season of this BGMI Pro Series was hosted in mid-2022 when India's fan-favorite Team Soul acquired the title. The squad has yet again registered their position in this upcoming Finale.

How to watch the BMPS 2023 Grand Finals

The Eka Arena in Ahmedabad will host the Pro Series 2023 Grand Finals this weekend. Tickets are free and available on the official BookMyShow website. The venue's gates will be open for entry at 2 pm IST, and the first match of each day will begin at approximately 4.30 pm IST.

Like the league stage, the BMPS Finals will be streamed live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel. You can watch it in two languages: Hindi and English. Six matches will be hosted across four BGMI maps every day during the Finale.

Map rotation

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

BMPS 2023 finalists

After an intense battle among 96 squads in the League, 16 have ensured their tickets for the Finals:

Team Insane Blind Esports Growing Strong Team Soul Hydra Officials Autobotz Esports Genxfm Psyche Glitch Team XSpark Team Together Esports Revenant Esports 8BitCS Gladiators Esports Entity Gaming Numen Gaming

Team Insane, Blind, and Growing Strong have displayed amazing performances in the League Stage. These three teams will try to replicate their similar execution in the Finals. Team Soul will also give their best to seal the BMPS trophy for the second time in a row.

Hydra Officials set up phenomenal gameplay throughout the League Stage to hold the fourth spot in the overall standings. Revenant, led by Sensei, showed average play in the initial phase. Gladiators Esports, Entity, and Numen Gaming struggled a bit, but they got a seat in the Finals.