BMPS League Stage Day 12: BGMI teams, map order, schedule, and where to watch 

Today is the final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 League stages. The 24 top teams in the country will meet for one final time in the end, of which only the top 16 out of 24 teams will reach the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight teams will have to bid goodbye to the two crore event.

Catch Day 12 live on the official BGMI YouTube channel at 4:40 pm IST. Erangel will host its final match at approximately 9:00 pm to end the league stage.

BMPS League Stage Day 12 Map order

Match 1 - Group A vs C - Erangel - 4.40 pm

Match 2 - Group A vs B - Miramar - 5.32 pm

Match 3 - Group B vs C - Vikendi - 6.41 pm

Match 4 - Group B vs C - Erangel - 7.22 pm

Match 5 - Group A vs C - Miramar - 8.14 pm

Match 6 - Group A vs B - Erangel - 9.03 pm

BMPS S1 League Stage teams and groups

Group A

Global Esports Enigma Gaming Team INS GOG Esports Hydra Esports Autobotz Retribution RTR WSF Esports

Group B

OR Esports Initiative Academy Big Brother Esports Blind Esports Nigma Galaxy Marcos Gaming Walkouts ACBC

Group C

Team Soul R Esports FS Esports 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras Kinetic Team XO UP50

BMPS Day 11 overview

OR Esports has breached the 500-point mark and are well set to win the league stages. The team has been in sensational form and has dominated the stages. Team XO dethroned Team Soul from second place. Team XO has accumulated 465 points while Team Soul is on 464 points.

Nigma Galaxy has played well to secure fourth place, while Global Esports is fifth. Enigma and 7SEA are currently in eighth and ninth place, respectively. Blind and Team INS will have to perform well today as they are on the verge of elimination.

The seven teams from 14th to 21st are stacked very closely under 40 points, and one good match could see changes in the rankings. Every team has a chance to qualify for the finals, which shows how competitive the game has been. A good game will propel a team ranked 17th to 22nd to the top 16 as there is a minimal points gap between the teams-placed 14th and 22nd.

It is going to be an exciting day for the fans and the teams. There will be no time for complacency as the tables can turn quickly.

