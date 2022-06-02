BMPS League Week 3 Day 1: Overall standings, overview and more

With Day 9 of the BMPS league stage coming to a close, OR Esports is still in first place with 491 points, boasting 235 finishes and nine chicken dinners. After an excellent performance, Team Soul secured second place while Team XO went down a spot to finish third in the overall standings.

It was an average day for Nigma Galaxy but their win in the last match helped them secure fourth spot with 340 points. Hydra Official finished fifth, followed by Global Esports.

Meanwhile, Enigma Gaming took their first chicken dinner in the 52nd match of the league stage. The team finished seventh in the overall standings with 310 points.

7SEA and Blind Esports are the only two sides in the top 16 who've had no chicken dinners so far. They are currently in tenth and fourteenth place respectively.

BMPS League Week 3 Day 1 highlights

Top eight teams ranking after BMPS League Week 3 Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

The first match of week 3 was played between Group A and C in which Global Esports came out victorious with 10 eliminations. They beat Team XO in the final circle to secure their third chicken dinner. GOG Esports came third with 15 finishes, followed by FS Esports.

Marcos Gaming delivered an eight-kill win in the second match after defeating Autobotz in the last zone. Meanwhile, Nigma Galaxy secured third place with only two kills. Blind Esports accumulated 12 points, including six finishes. On the opposite end, Hydra and OR Esports were eliminated with two and one points respectively.

7SEA finished tenth after 36 matches in the BMPS League (Image via BGMI)

Soul Akshat made an unexpected 1v2 clutch against OR Esports, who were dominated throughout the match. Aditya and Jelly from OR Esports were caught off-guard as it looked like an easy win for them. Unfortunately, Team Soul claimed victory. However, OR Esports emerged as table toppers as they secured second place with 12 finishes.

Underdog team Kinetic clinched the fourth spot with 14 kills. Team Soul once again had a great performance as they occupied second spot with five eliminations. Hyderabad Hydras grabbed third place with 11 frags, followed by Marcos Gaming.

Marcos Gaming placed 20th after week 3 day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Enigma Gaming won the fifth match with seven kills. Meanwhile, WSF secured second place with 11 finishes while Autobotz clinched third spot. It was a poor match for Team Soul as they were eliminated without accruing any points.

Nigma Galaxy surprised everybody by securing an unpredictable chicken dinner in the last match of the day. GOG and Enigma finished in second and third spots with nine and fourteen finishes, respectively.

