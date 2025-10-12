BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 3: Livestream, teams, schedule, and where to watch

By Gametube
Published Oct 12, 2025 05:12 GMT
Day 3 of BMSD Finals takes place on October 12 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 3 of BMSD Finals takes place on October 12 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The third and final day of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finals is set to be played on October 12. The 16 finalists will play their remaining six games of the contest. Orangutan Gaming holds the prime spot in the overall rankings after Day 2. K9 Esports, who recently won the BGMS, moved to the second place after performing well on Saturday.

Ad

The winning club of the BMSD Finals will seize its spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The top eight teams will move to the Battlegrounds Mobile India International Cup (BMIC) 2025, which features two PMGC spots. Four teams from South Korea and four teams from Japan will also play in the International Cup, scheduled from October 31 to November 2.

Participating clubs in BMSD 2025 Grand Finals

Here are the names of the 16 finalists in BMSD 2025 Grand Finals:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. K9 Esports
  2. GodLike Esports
  3. Orangutan
  4. Team Aryan
  5. True Rippers
  6. Gods Reign
  7. Team Soul
  8. White Walkers
  9. Nebula Esports
  10. Vasista Esports
  11. Madkings Esports
  12. 8Bit
  13. Victores Sumus
  14. FS Esports
  15. Cincinnati Kids
  16. MYSTERIOUS4

BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 3: Schedule and where to watch

youtube-cover
Ad

The third day of the Showdown finale will kick off at 3:15 pm IST. It will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in both Hindi and English languages.

Here is the schedule for Day 3:

  • Match 1 - Rondo - 3:25 pm
  • Match 2 - Erangel - 4:05 pm
  • Match 3 - Erangel - 4:45 pm
  • Match 4 - Erangel - 5:35 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - 6:15 pm
  • Match 6 - Miramar - 6:55 pm

Overall standings after BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 2

Orangutan showed consistency in the first two days and scored 120 points in 12 games. The Aaru-led lineup claimed three Chicken Dinners. Its star athlete AKOP grabbed the first place in the FMVP with 27 eliminations. K9 Esports displayed improved performances on Day 2 and jumped to the second rank with 101 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Ad
Overall points table after Day 2 of Showdown Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Overall points table after Day 2 of Showdown Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Team Soul holds the third spot on the table with 90 points and one Chicken Dinner after Day 2 of the BMSD Finals. True Rippers and Gods Reign are fourth and fifth, respectively. FS jumped to the sixth place with 83 points despite not winning any match. GodLike occupies the seventh spot with 74 points, followed by Nebula.

Cincinati Kids and Madkings are 10th and 11th with 62 and 59 points, respectively. Victores Sumus and 8Bit have accumulated 55 points each. Meanwhile, Hector-led Vasista are in the last spot with only 44 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications