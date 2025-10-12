BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 3: Livestream, teams, schedule, and where to watch

The third and final day of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finals is set to be played on October 12. The 16 finalists will play their remaining six games of the contest. Orangutan Gaming holds the prime spot in the overall rankings after Day 2. K9 Esports, who recently won the BGMS, moved to the second place after performing well on Saturday.

The winning club of the BMSD Finals will seize its spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The top eight teams will move to the Battlegrounds Mobile India International Cup (BMIC) 2025, which features two PMGC spots. Four teams from South Korea and four teams from Japan will also play in the International Cup, scheduled from October 31 to November 2.

Participating clubs in BMSD 2025 Grand Finals

Here are the names of the 16 finalists in BMSD 2025 Grand Finals:

K9 Esports GodLike Esports Orangutan Team Aryan True Rippers Gods Reign Team Soul White Walkers Nebula Esports Vasista Esports Madkings Esports 8Bit Victores Sumus FS Esports Cincinnati Kids MYSTERIOUS4

BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 3: Schedule and where to watch

The third day of the Showdown finale will kick off at 3:15 pm IST. It will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in both Hindi and English languages.

Here is the schedule for Day 3:

Match 1 - Rondo - 3:25 pm

Match 2 - Erangel - 4:05 pm

Match 3 - Erangel - 4:45 pm

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:35 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:15 pm

Match 6 - Miramar - 6:55 pm

Overall standings after BMSD 2025 Grand Finals Day 2

Orangutan showed consistency in the first two days and scored 120 points in 12 games. The Aaru-led lineup claimed three Chicken Dinners. Its star athlete AKOP grabbed the first place in the FMVP with 27 eliminations. K9 Esports displayed improved performances on Day 2 and jumped to the second rank with 101 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Overall points table after Day 2 of Showdown Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Team Soul holds the third spot on the table with 90 points and one Chicken Dinner after Day 2 of the BMSD Finals. True Rippers and Gods Reign are fourth and fifth, respectively. FS jumped to the sixth place with 83 points despite not winning any match. GodLike occupies the seventh spot with 74 points, followed by Nebula.

Cincinati Kids and Madkings are 10th and 11th with 62 and 59 points, respectively. Victores Sumus and 8Bit have accumulated 55 points each. Meanwhile, Hector-led Vasista are in the last spot with only 44 points.

