BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket Day 1: Overall standings and summary

By Gametube
Published Sep 18, 2025 17:58 GMT
Revenant XSpark ranks first after Day 1 of BMSD 2025 LB
Revenant XSpark ranks first after Day 1 of BMSD 2025 LB (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Lower Bracket was held on September 18. Revenant XSpark secured first place in the overall standings with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner after its three games. Vasista Esports came second with 52 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Phoenix Esports acquired third place with 51 points.

Autobotz and 2OP scored 36 points each, while Madkings had an average run, collecting only 31 points in its 12 games. Wyld Fangs, led by Manya, was 10th with 22 points. Team Tamilas and Mysterious4 grabbed 21 points each. Meanwhile, Versatile Esports had a disappointing start, placing 22nd with only six points after its three matches.

Day 1 highlights of BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket

  1. Revenant XSpark - 59 points
  2. Vasista Esports - 52 points
  3. Phoenix Esports - 51 points
  4. Autobotz Esports - 36 points
  5. 2OP Official - 36 points
  6. Gravity Esports - 34 points
  7. Madkings Esports - 31 points
  8. GlitchXReborn - 26 points
  9. Sinewy Esports - 23 points
  10. Wyld Fangs - 22 points
  11. Team Tamilas - 21 points
  12. MYSTERIOUS 4 - 21 points
  13. Alibaba Raiders - 19 points
  14. GENXFM Esports - 18 points
  15. Rider Esports - 16 points
  16. Nebula Esports - 15 points
  17. TWOB - 12 points
  18. White Walkers - 12 points
  19. StreamO - 10 points
  20. Troy Tamilans - 9 points
  21. Blitz Esports - 9 points
  22. Team Versatile - 6 points
  23. Altitude - 4 points
  24. TEAM iNSANE - 4 points

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B

Revenant XSpark started its campaign on a strong note, securing a huge 32-point Chicken Dinner in the opening match. Autobotz earned 13 points in this game, while 2OP and Madkings took eight points each.

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B

Autobotz had another good game, landing a 17-point victory in the second match of the BMSD. Revenant XSpark yet again played aggressively and grabbed 22 points, including 16 kills. Mysterious4 added nine important points to its tally in this match, while Sinewy earned 11 points.

Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and B

Galaxy Reborn emerged victorious in the third match with 15 points. 2OP Official scored 18 points, while Sinewy and Alibaba Raiders managed nine points each. Gravity and Autobotz claimed seven and six points, respectively, in this match.

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C and B

Vasista Esports played brilliantly and won a 22-point Chicken Dinner in the fourth match. Team Gravity and Phoenix achieved 10 points each, while Team Tamilas accumulated nine points.

Match 5 - Miramar - Group C and B

Phoenix Esports, led by Ash, clinched a 29-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth encounter of the BMSD. Wyld Fangs ensured 15 points in this match, including nine kills. Makings garnered 12 points with the help of seven points, while Team Tamilas gained eight points.

Match 6 - Erangel - Group C and B

Vasista Esports claimed its second Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 18 points in the sixth match. Phoenix Esports also had a good run in the last game of the day, bagging 12 points. Meanwhile, Nebula and Gravity managed to get nine points each.

Edited by Niladri Roy
