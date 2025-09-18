BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket Day 1: Overall standings and summary

Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Lower Bracket was held on September 18. Revenant XSpark secured first place in the overall standings with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner after its three games. Vasista Esports came second with 52 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Phoenix Esports acquired third place with 51 points.Autobotz and 2OP scored 36 points each, while Madkings had an average run, collecting only 31 points in its 12 games. Wyld Fangs, led by Manya, was 10th with 22 points. Team Tamilas and Mysterious4 grabbed 21 points each. Meanwhile, Versatile Esports had a disappointing start, placing 22nd with only six points after its three matches.Day 1 highlights of BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 59 pointsVasista Esports - 52 pointsPhoenix Esports - 51 pointsAutobotz Esports - 36 points2OP Official - 36 pointsGravity Esports - 34 pointsMadkings Esports - 31 pointsGlitchXReborn - 26 pointsSinewy Esports - 23 pointsWyld Fangs - 22 pointsTeam Tamilas - 21 pointsMYSTERIOUS 4 - 21 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 19 pointsGENXFM Esports - 18 pointsRider Esports - 16 pointsNebula Esports - 15 pointsTWOB - 12 pointsWhite Walkers - 12 pointsStreamO - 10 pointsTroy Tamilans - 9 pointsBlitz Esports - 9 pointsTeam Versatile - 6 pointsAltitude - 4 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 4 pointsMatch 1 - Erangel - Group A and BRevenant XSpark started its campaign on a strong note, securing a huge 32-point Chicken Dinner in the opening match. Autobotz earned 13 points in this game, while 2OP and Madkings took eight points each.Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and BAutobotz had another good game, landing a 17-point victory in the second match of the BMSD. Revenant XSpark yet again played aggressively and grabbed 22 points, including 16 kills. Mysterious4 added nine important points to its tally in this match, while Sinewy earned 11 points.Match 3 - Erangel - Group A and BGalaxy Reborn emerged victorious in the third match with 15 points. 2OP Official scored 18 points, while Sinewy and Alibaba Raiders managed nine points each. Gravity and Autobotz claimed seven and six points, respectively, in this match.Match 4 - Sanhok - Group C and BVasista Esports played brilliantly and won a 22-point Chicken Dinner in the fourth match. Team Gravity and Phoenix achieved 10 points each, while Team Tamilas accumulated nine points.Match 5 - Miramar - Group C and BPhoenix Esports, led by Ash, clinched a 29-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth encounter of the BMSD. Wyld Fangs ensured 15 points in this match, including nine kills. Makings garnered 12 points with the help of seven points, while Team Tamilas gained eight points.Match 6 - Erangel - Group C and BVasista Esports claimed its second Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 18 points in the sixth match. Phoenix Esports also had a good run in the last game of the day, bagging 12 points. Meanwhile, Nebula and Gravity managed to get nine points each.