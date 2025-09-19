BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket Day 2: Overall standings and highlights

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Lower Bracket took place on September 19. Sinewy Esports jumped to first place with 90 points after their nine matches. Autobotz moved up to second place with 78 points. Revenant XSpark slipped to the third spot with 77 points after a bad run on Friday. Mysterious4 secured fourth rank with 73 points.Phoenix Esports fell to the sixth position with 59 points after their six games of the BMSD. Madkings ranked seventh with 57 points, followed by Gravity Esports. Nebula Esports stood ninth with 47 points. Team Tamilas and Wyld Fangs have grabbed 42 points each. Team Versatile and GlitchxRebon have taken 41 points each. TWOB was in the bottom spot with only 18 points.Day 2 summary of BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSinewy Esports - 90 pointsAutobotz Esports - 78 pointsRevenant XSpark - 77 pointsMYSTERIOUS 4. - 73 pointsVasista Esports - 72 pointsPhoenix Esports - 59 pointsMadkings Esports - 57 pointsGravity Esports - 52 pointsNebula Esports - 47 points2OP Official - 44 pointsTroy Tamilans - 42 pointsWyld Fangs - 42 pointsTeam Versatile - 41 pointsGlitchXReborn - 41 pointsTeam Tamilas - 34 pointsRider Esports - 34 pointsGENXFM Esports - 32 pointsBlitz Esports - 30 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 30 pointsWhite Walkers - 29 pointsAlibaba Raiders - 24 pointsStreamO - 21 pointsAltitude - 21 pointsTWOB - 18 pointsMatch 7 - Erangel - Group A and CTeam Versatile came out victorious in the first encounter of Day 2 with 22 points. Blitz and Wyld Fangs secured 12 and 11 points, respectively. White Walkers grabbed nine points, including six kills.Match 8 - Miramar - Group A and CNebula Esports registered their first Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 23 points. Kratos from the team clinched six kills. Troy Tamilan gained 10 important points. Team Insane and Streamo scored eight and seven points, respectively.Match 9 - Sanhok - Group A and CMysterious4 emerged victorious with 17 points. Autobotz and Versatile also had a good run, scoring 18 and 10 points, respectively. Genxfm, Sinewy, and Nebula accumulated seven points each.Match 10 - Sanhok - Group A and BTroy Tamilan seized a 16-point win after performing well in the last few zones. Vasista Espots also showed brilliant performances and grabbed 13 points. Gravity and Rider Esports acquired 11 and 10 points, respectively.Match 11 - Miramar - Group A and BSinewy Esports earned a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Mysterious4 garnered 14 impressive points. Team Insane and Madkings got 10 and nine points, respectively. Autobotz and Rider grabbed eight points each.Match 12 - Erangel - Group A and BSinewy Esports claimed their second Chicken Dinner of the BMSD 2025 with 27 points. Madkings ensured 12 crucial points. Mysterious4 and Autobotz clinched 10 points each. Revenant XSpark bagged six points.