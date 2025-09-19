BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket Day 2: Overall standings and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 19, 2025 15:54 GMT
Sinewy ranks first after Day 2 of BMSD 2025 LB (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Sinewy ranked first after Day 2 of BMSD 2025 LB (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Lower Bracket took place on September 19. Sinewy Esports jumped to first place with 90 points after their nine matches. Autobotz moved up to second place with 78 points. Revenant XSpark slipped to the third spot with 77 points after a bad run on Friday. Mysterious4 secured fourth rank with 73 points.

Phoenix Esports fell to the sixth position with 59 points after their six games of the BMSD. Madkings ranked seventh with 57 points, followed by Gravity Esports. Nebula Esports stood ninth with 47 points. Team Tamilas and Wyld Fangs have grabbed 42 points each. Team Versatile and GlitchxRebon have taken 41 points each. TWOB was in the bottom spot with only 18 points.

Day 2 summary of BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket

  1. Sinewy Esports - 90 points
  2. Autobotz Esports - 78 points
  3. Revenant XSpark - 77 points
  4. MYSTERIOUS 4. - 73 points
  5. Vasista Esports - 72 points
  6. Phoenix Esports - 59 points
  7. Madkings Esports - 57 points
  8. Gravity Esports - 52 points
  9. Nebula Esports - 47 points
  10. 2OP Official - 44 points
  11. Troy Tamilans - 42 points
  12. Wyld Fangs - 42 points
  13. Team Versatile - 41 points
  14. GlitchXReborn - 41 points
  15. Team Tamilas - 34 points
  16. Rider Esports - 34 points
  17. GENXFM Esports - 32 points
  18. Blitz Esports - 30 points
  19. TEAM iNSANE - 30 points
  20. White Walkers - 29 points
  21. Alibaba Raiders - 24 points
  22. StreamO - 21 points
  23. Altitude - 21 points
  24. TWOB - 18 points

Match 7 - Erangel - Group A and C

Team Versatile came out victorious in the first encounter of Day 2 with 22 points. Blitz and Wyld Fangs secured 12 and 11 points, respectively. White Walkers grabbed nine points, including six kills.

Match 8 - Miramar - Group A and C

Nebula Esports registered their first Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 23 points. Kratos from the team clinched six kills. Troy Tamilan gained 10 important points. Team Insane and Streamo scored eight and seven points, respectively.

Match 9 - Sanhok - Group A and C

Mysterious4 emerged victorious with 17 points. Autobotz and Versatile also had a good run, scoring 18 and 10 points, respectively. Genxfm, Sinewy, and Nebula accumulated seven points each.

Match 10 - Sanhok - Group A and B

Troy Tamilan seized a 16-point win after performing well in the last few zones. Vasista Espots also showed brilliant performances and grabbed 13 points. Gravity and Rider Esports acquired 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 11 - Miramar - Group A and B

Sinewy Esports earned a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Mysterious4 garnered 14 impressive points. Team Insane and Madkings got 10 and nine points, respectively. Autobotz and Rider grabbed eight points each.

Match 12 - Erangel - Group A and B

Sinewy Esports claimed their second Chicken Dinner of the BMSD 2025 with 27 points. Madkings ensured 12 crucial points. Mysterious4 and Autobotz clinched 10 points each. Revenant XSpark bagged six points.

