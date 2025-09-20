BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket Day 3: Overall standings and summary

Day 3 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Lower Bracket was held on September 20. Each of the 24 participants played 12 of their 16 matches. Nebula Esports jumped to first place with 107 points. Blitz Esports and Autobotz were second and third with 105 and 104 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark came fourth with 97 points, while Sinewy Esports was fifth with 96 points.Wyld Fangs played brilliantly on Day 3 of the BMSD and jumped to sixth with 91 points and two Chicken Dinners. Vasista was seventh with 88 points. Genxfm and Madkings scored 72 points each. Versatile Esports ranked 12th with 67 points, while GlitchxReborn and Team Tamilas collected 51 points each. Team Altitude was 24th with 28 points.Day 3 overview of BMSD 2025 Lower Bracket View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 13 - Erangel - Group B and CBlitz Esports clinched an 18-point victory in the opening game of the day. 2OP also looked impressive and grabbed 12 points. Team Tamilas and StreamO claimed 11 important points each. Galaxy Reborn got nine points.Match 14 - Miramar - Group B and CWyld Fangs earned a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Nebula and Blitz also played well, scoring 18 and 13 points, respectively. GenXFm bounced back after their disappointing run in the previous game and collected 11 points.Match 15 - Sanhok - Group B and CWyld Fangs continued their magnificent run and clinched their second Chicken Dinner of the BMSD with 14 points. Rider played aggressively and claimed 14 points. Nebula Esports earned 11 points thanks to their BGMI star Phoenix’s five kills. Alibaba and Blitz took 10 points each.Match 16 - Sanhok - Groups A and CGenXfm Esports secured their first win of the BMSD with 19 points. Nebula played well yet again, clinching 17 points. Wyld Fangs and White Walkers got nine and eight points, respectively. Blitz and Team Insane managed six points each.Match 17 - Miramar - Group A and CVersatile Esports bounced back after their few poor games and grabbed a 21-point Chicken Dinner. StreamO and Revenanat XSpark acquired 15 points each. Wyld Fangs and Autobotz took only two points each.Match 18 - Erangel - Group A and CAutobotz came out victorious in the last game of Day 3 with 21 points. Blitz, too, had an astounding run, as they grabbed 24 points. Troy Tamilan accumulated eight crucial points. Nebula and Phoenix garnered seven points each.