BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Quarter Finals wrapped up on September 26. Phoenix Esports claimed first position in the overall standings with 65 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Ash-led squad played aggressively and clinched 45 eliminations in its six games. Mysterious4 Esports ranked second with 42 points and one Chicken Dinner.Nebula Esports made an excellent start to the BMSD Quarter Finals, accumulating 36 points in just three matches. The Aadi-led squad jumped to third place in the overall standings after winning the last game of Day 1. Madkings secured fourth position with 34 points, including 25 eliminations.The BMSD Quarter Final features 24 teams, 12 each from the Upper and Lower brackets. Each club will contest in 16 matches in the stage. The top 12 clubs from the stage will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 12 will be eliminated from this BGMI tournament.Day 1 highlights of BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhoenix Esports - 65 pointsMYSTERIOUS - 42 pointsNebula Esports - 36 pointsMadkings Esports - 34 points Revenant Spark - 31 pointsNoNx Esports - 31 pointsGods Omen - 28 pointsMeta Ninza - 26 pointsVasista Esports - 26 pointsReckoning Esports - 24 pointsTroy Tamilans - 23 pointsGodLike Esports - 22 pointsBot Army - 20 pointsBlitz Esports - 17 pointsSinewy Esports - 16 pointsVictores Sumus - 15 pointsMarcos Gaming - 15 pointsWhite Walkers - 14 pointsWyld Fangs - 12 pointsMedal Esports - 10 pointsEvoX Esports - 10 pointsAutobotz Esports - 9 pointsGods Reign - 8 points4TR Official - 5 pointsApart from the aforementioned teams in the top positions, Revenant XSpark also had a stellar start to the Quarter Finals, bagging 31 points in its three matches and finishing fifth in the overall scoreboard. The Sensei-led lineup has been performing well in the past few months. NONX Esports was sixth with 31 points.Gods Omen and Meta Ninza ranked seventh and eighth with 28 and 26 points, respectively. Vasista Esports ensured ninth position with 26 points after its three games. The Hector-led team made a decent start to the BMSD Quarter Finals.GodLike Esports scored 22 points in its three matches and came 12th in the rankings. The Punk-led squad grabbed 18 points in its first match but faltered in its next two games. Meanwhile, Bot Army and Sinewy Esports scored 20 and 16 points, respectively.Victores Sumus, led by Owais, was 16th with 15 points, followed by Marcos Gaming. Wyld Fangs ranked 19th with 12 points, while Medal Esports and Evox have garnered 10 points each. Autobotz and Gods Reign have earned nine and eight points, respectively, and 4TR Official ranked at the bottom with only five points.