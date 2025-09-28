BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 3: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

The third and penultimate day of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Quarter Finals will be held on Sunday, September 28. This stage features three groups of eight teams each. These groups are fighting in the Round Robin structure. Group A and B have contested in their nine games, while Group C has participated in its six games. Each group has a total of 16 matches to play in the stage.

Phoenix Esports holds the prime spot in the overall standings after their nine matches of the BMSD Quarter Finals. All the participants will play their remaining matches of the Quarter Finals over the next two days. The first to 12th ranked teams from the overall scoreboard will progress to the Semifinals, while the rest 12 teams will be knocked from the BGMI Showdown.

BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals groups

Group A

Victores Sumus EVOX ESPORTS MEDAL ESPORTS 4TR Official Autobotz Esports Vasista Esports iQOO Revenant Xspark Troy Tamilan eSports

Group B

NoNx Esports Gods Omen META NINZA ¡QOO RECKONING ESPORTS Mysterious4 Esports Blitz Esports Phoenix Esports Madkings

Group C

OnePlus Gods Reign Hero Xtreme Godlike BotArmyEsports Marcos Gaming Nebula Esports SINEWY ESPORTS WHITE WALKERS

BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 3: Map order and how to watch

The first, second, third games of Day 3 will be contested between Groups B and C on the Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps respectively. The fourth, fifth, and sixth encounters will be held between Groups A and C on the Sanhok, Miramar, and Erangel maps respectively. The YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will broadcast it live at 2:45 pm IST.

Here is the map order for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group B and C - 3:25 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group B and C - 4:05 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 4:45 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group A and C - 5:35 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group A and C - 6:15 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group A and C - 6:55 pm

Overall standings after BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 2

Phoenix Esports ranks first with 87 points and one Chicken Dinner. Victores Sumus is behind them in second place with 82 points. Revenant XSPark occupies the third position with 76 points and two Chicken Dinners. Autobotz bounced back after a disappointing start and jumped to the fourth place with 64 points.

Overall points table after Quarter Finals Day 2 (Image via Instagram/Krafton India Esports)

4TR Esports too played well on Day 2 of the BMSD Quarter Finals and secured the ninth place with 48 points. GodLike Esports acquired the 11th rank with 46 points. Nebula and Gods Reign have scored 44 and 41 points, respectively.

Wyld Fangs has had a mediocre run so far in the BMSD as it came 20th with 27 points and one Chicken Dinner. Sinewy and Evox were in the last two spots with 20 and 16 points, respectively.

