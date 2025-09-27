BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 2: Overall points table and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 27, 2025 14:31 GMT
Vasista ranks sixth after Day 2 of BMSD Quarter Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Vasista ranked sixth after Day 2 of BMSD Quarter Finals (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Quarter Finals was held on September 27. Phoenix Esports remained in first place with 87 points after their nine games. The Ash-led squad has displayed consistent performances so far and grabbed 64 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Victores Sumus, led by Owais, played well on Day 2 and jumped to second rank with 82 points.

Ad

Revenant XSpark acquired third place with 76 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Sensei-led squad was impressive throughout their nine games. Autobotz Esports bounced back on Day 2 and moved up to fourth position with 64 points, including 43 eliminations.

Teams from Group A and B have played nine out of their total 16 matches in the first two days of the BMSD Quarter Finals. Group C has played six games. These 24 participating clubs will play their remaining games in the next two days. The top 12 performers from the stage will move to the Semifinals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 2 summary of BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals

Ad
  1. Phoenix Esports - 87 points
  2. Victores Sumus - 82 points
  3. Revenant Spark - 76 points
  4. Autobotz Esports - 64 points
  5. Meta Ninza - 62 points
  6. Vasista Esports - 62 points
  7. MYSTERIOUS 4 - 55 points
  8. Madkings Esports - 54 points
  9. 4TR Official - 48 points
  10. Troy Tamilans - 48 points
  11. GodLike Esports - 45 points
  12. Nebula Esports - 44 points
  13. Gods Reign - 41 points
  14. Medal Esports - 38 points
  15. NoNx Esports - 38 points
  16. Reckoning Esports - 38 points
  17. White Walkers - 35 points
  18. Gods Omen - 31 points
  19. Bot Army - 28 points
  20. Wyld Fangs - 27 points
  21. Blitz Esports - 24 points
  22. Marcos Gaming - 23 points
  23. Sinewy Esports - 20 points
  24. EvoX Esports - 16 points
Ad

Meta Ninza and Vasista Esports accumulated 62 points each. Mysterious4 Esports stood seventh in the table with 55 points and one Chicken Dinner. Madkings had an average run in the initial nine games as they ranked eighth with 54 points. 4TR bounced back on Day 2 and secured ninth place with 48 points.

Team GodLike, led by Punk, claimed 11th position with 45 points after their six matches of the BMSD Quarter Finals. Nebula Esports and Gods Reign were 12th and 13th with 44 and 41 points, respectively. NONX and Medal have managed only 38 points each in their nine games.

Wyld Fangs, led by Manya, ranked 20th with 27 points, including 12 eliminations. Marcos was 22nd with 23 points. Sinewy Esports struggled in the first two days of the BMSD Quarter Finals as they came 23rd with 20 points. Evox was at the bottom with 16 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications