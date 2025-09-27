BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals Day 2: Overall points table and highlights

Day 2 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Quarter Finals was held on September 27. Phoenix Esports remained in first place with 87 points after their nine games. The Ash-led squad has displayed consistent performances so far and grabbed 64 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner. Victores Sumus, led by Owais, played well on Day 2 and jumped to second rank with 82 points.Revenant XSpark acquired third place with 76 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Sensei-led squad was impressive throughout their nine games. Autobotz Esports bounced back on Day 2 and moved up to fourth position with 64 points, including 43 eliminations.Teams from Group A and B have played nine out of their total 16 matches in the first two days of the BMSD Quarter Finals. Group C has played six games. These 24 participating clubs will play their remaining games in the next two days. The top 12 performers from the stage will move to the Semifinals.Day 2 summary of BMSD 2025 Quarter Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhoenix Esports - 87 pointsVictores Sumus - 82 pointsRevenant Spark - 76 pointsAutobotz Esports - 64 pointsMeta Ninza - 62 pointsVasista Esports - 62 pointsMYSTERIOUS 4 - 55 pointsMadkings Esports - 54 points4TR Official - 48 pointsTroy Tamilans - 48 pointsGodLike Esports - 45 pointsNebula Esports - 44 pointsGods Reign - 41 pointsMedal Esports - 38 pointsNoNx Esports - 38 pointsReckoning Esports - 38 pointsWhite Walkers - 35 pointsGods Omen - 31 pointsBot Army - 28 pointsWyld Fangs - 27 pointsBlitz Esports - 24 pointsMarcos Gaming - 23 pointsSinewy Esports - 20 pointsEvoX Esports - 16 pointsMeta Ninza and Vasista Esports accumulated 62 points each. Mysterious4 Esports stood seventh in the table with 55 points and one Chicken Dinner. Madkings had an average run in the initial nine games as they ranked eighth with 54 points. 4TR bounced back on Day 2 and secured ninth place with 48 points.Team GodLike, led by Punk, claimed 11th position with 45 points after their six matches of the BMSD Quarter Finals. Nebula Esports and Gods Reign were 12th and 13th with 44 and 41 points, respectively. NONX and Medal have managed only 38 points each in their nine games.Wyld Fangs, led by Manya, ranked 20th with 27 points, including 12 eliminations. Marcos was 22nd with 23 points. Sinewy Esports struggled in the first two days of the BMSD Quarter Finals as they came 23rd with 20 points. Evox was at the bottom with 16 points.