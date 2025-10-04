BMSD 2025 Semifinals Day 1: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals is scheduled for October 4. The top 12 teams from the Upper Bracket and the top 12 from the Quarter Finals will compete in this stage. These 24 squads, divided into three groups, will compete in a round-robin format, playing 16 matches each. The top eight from the Semifinals will qualify for the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 will proceed to the Survival Stage.

Ad

The BMSD 2025 kicked off on September 18 and will conclude on October 12. The winner will advance to the PMGC 2025, and the top eight from the event will get to participate in the BGMI International Cup 2025.

Participating teams in BMSD 2025 Semifinals

Here are the teams participating in the BMSD 2025 Semifinals:

Group A

Phoenix Esports Nebula Esports GodLike Esports Blitz Esports Team SouL 8Bit Cincinnati Kids True Rippers

Group B

Autobotz Esports White Walkers Madkings Esports Victores Sumus Team Aryan K9 Esports Genesis Esports FS Esports

Ad

Trending

Group C

Gods Reign MYSTERIOUS 4 Vasista Esports Meta Ninza Likitha Esports Los Hermanos Esports Orangutan First Curiosity

Schedule and how to watch

Group A will face Group B in the first three matches on Day 1 of the Semifinals. Group B will then play against Group C in the last three matches of the day. All the action will be livestreamed on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.

Ad

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and B - 3:25 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A and B - 4:05 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 4:45 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 5:35 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B and C - 6:15 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B and C - 6:55 pm

In the BMSD 2025 Upper Bracket, Orangutan Gaming had a fantastic run, finishing at the top of the leaderboard. True Rippers demonstrated consistency, ranking second, while fan favorite Team Soul claimed the third position. Genesis, First Curiosity, Los Hermanos, and BGMS 2025 champions K9 Esports also delivered impressive performances.

In the Quarterfinals of BMSD 2025, Nebula Esports showcased brilliant gameplay and topped the leaderboard. Phoenix, GodLike, and Autobotz were equally phenomenal. Gods Reign stepped up on the final day of the stage and successfully advanced to the Semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More