BMSD 2025 Survival Stage: Overall standings and qualified teams for Grand Finals

By Gametube
Published Oct 09, 2025 15:17 GMT
BMSD 2025 Survival Stage concluded on October 9 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMSD 2025 Survival Stage concluded on October 9 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Survival Stage of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 was held on October 8 and 9, 2025. A total of 16 teams competed in 12 matches. The top eight teams entered the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight were eliminated from the competition. Eight teams from the Semifinals have already moved on to the Grand Finals. The 16 teams will play in the Grand Finals from October 10 to 12.

Nebula Esports demonstrated excellent performances in the BMSD Survival Stage and earned the first position with 93 points. The Aadi-led squad will aim to maintain its consistency in the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals. FS Esports also showed a strong run and claimed the second spot with 83 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Overall standings of BMSD 2025 Survival Stage

Here is the overall points table of BMSD 2025 Survival Stage:

  1. Nebula Esports - 93 points
  2. FS Esports - 83 points
  3. Vasista Esports - 82 points
  4. Victores Sumus - 82 points
  5. Madkings Esports - 81 points
  6. MYSTERIOUS 4 - 80 points
  7. Cincinnati Kids - 78 points
  8. 8Bit - 78 points
  9. Blitz Esports - 66 points
  10. Autobotz Esports - 65 points
  11. Genesis Esports - 63 points
  12. First Curiosity - 61 points
  13. Meta Ninza - 58 points
  14. Likitha Esports - 52 points
  15. Los Hermanos Esports - 44 points
  16. Phoenix Esports - 29 points

Vasista Esports, led by Hector, occupied the third place with 82 points and two Chicken Dinners. Owais-led Victores Sumus claimed the fourth rank with 82 points despite not winning a single game.

Madkings Esports ensured the fifth spot with 81 points, including 54 points. Mysterious4 came in sixth with 80 points. Cincinnati Kids bounced back after disappointing performances in the previous stages and grabbed the seventh place with 78 points. The Juicy-led squad took two Chicken Dinners and 41 eliminations.

Team 8Bit finished eighth with 78 points, including 51 finishes. The Saumraj-led squad will aim to improve its performance in the ultimate stage. These top eight teams will face the top eight candidates from the Semifinals in the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Qualified teams for Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Blitz Esports ended its campaign in the ninth place with 66 points. Autobotz and Genesis Esports were 10th and 11th with 65 and 63 points, respectively. First Curiosity struggled in its last few games and slipped to the 12th spot with 61 points.

Meta Ninza and Likitha failed to perform well and ended up 13th and 14th with 58 and 42 points, respectively. Los Hermanos came 15th with 44 points. Phoenix, led by Ash, stumbled completely in the BMSD Survival Stage as the team scored only 29 points in its 12 matches.

