  • home icon
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India
  • BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finals: All 16 qualified teams, PMGC slot, prize pool distribution, and how to watch

BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finals: All 16 qualified teams, PMGC slot, prize pool distribution, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Oct 09, 2025 14:18 GMT
BMSD 2025 finals starts on October 10 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMSD 2025 Finals starts on October 10 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 will take place from October 10 to 12, 2025. A total of 16 teams will go up against each other in 18 matches across three days. The champions will secure their spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The top eight teams will also compete in the BGMI International Cup 2025, which features two slots for the PMGC.

Ad

The best eight teams from the BMSD 2025 Semifinals and the best eight from the Survival Stage have advanced to the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals. Many experienced lineups like K9, GodLike, Orangutan, Soul, Gods Reign, and 8BIT will be seen playing in the finale.

Qualified teams for BMSD 2025 Grand Finals

BGMI Showdown 2025 finalists (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGMI Showdown 2025 finalists (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Here are the 16 teams that will contest in BMSD 2025 Grand Finals:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. K9 Esports
  2. GodLike Esports
  3. Orangutan
  4. Team Aryan
  5. True Rippers
  6. Gods Reign
  7. Team Soul
  8. White Walkers
  9. Nebula Esports
  10. Vasista Esports
  11. Madkings Esports
  12. 8Bit
  13. Victores Sumus
  14. FS Esports
  15. Cincinnati Kids
  16. MYSTERIOUS 4

Prize pool distribution of BMSD 2025 Grand Finals

Krafton will distribute a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore among the finalists based on their performances in the Finals. Here is the prize pool distribution:

  • First place - ₹30 lakh
  • Second place - ₹15 lakh
  • Third place - ₹10 lakh
  • Fourth place - ₹7.5 lakh
  • Fifth place - ₹6.25 lakh
  • Sixth place - ₹4.5 lakh
  • Seventh place - ₹3.75 lakh
  • Eighth place - ₹3.75 lakh
  • Ninth place - ₹2.5 lakh
  • 10th place - ₹2.5 lakh
  • 11th place - ₹2 lakh
  • 12th place - ₹2 lakh
  • 13th place - ₹1.5 lakh
  • 14th place - ₹1.5 lakh
  • 15th place - ₹1.25 lakh
  • 16th place - ₹1.25 lakh
Ad

Special rewards

  • Best IGL - ₹75,000
  • Fan Favourite Player - ₹50,000
  • Best Clutch - ₹50,000
  • MVP of Grand Finals - ₹1,00,000
  • MVP of The Tournament - ₹2,00,00

BMSD 2025 Grand Finals: How to watch

The Grand Finals of the BMSD 2025 will be broadcast live only on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel at 3:15 pm IST.

K9 Esports had an outstanding run in the Semifinals. The lineup, led by Omega, recently won the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025. The squad will be looking to win another major title and earn a spot in the PMGC 2025.

Ad

Team GodLike, Orangutan, and True Rippers also had a fantastic run in the Semifinals. They displayed their strength in the previous stage. Team Aryan, who won the BMPS 2025, showcased amazing performances in its last few games of the Semifinals. Soul, Gods Reign, and White Walkers were also impressive.

Nebula Esports, FS, and Vasista displayed improved performances in the Survival Stage. Madkings, Victores Sumus, and 8Bit also looked impressive in this stage. They will aim to maintain their pace in the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications