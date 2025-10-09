The Grand Finals of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 will take place from October 10 to 12, 2025. A total of 16 teams will go up against each other in 18 matches across three days. The champions will secure their spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The top eight teams will also compete in the BGMI International Cup 2025, which features two slots for the PMGC.The best eight teams from the BMSD 2025 Semifinals and the best eight from the Survival Stage have advanced to the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals. Many experienced lineups like K9, GodLike, Orangutan, Soul, Gods Reign, and 8BIT will be seen playing in the finale.Qualified teams for BMSD 2025 Grand FinalsBGMI Showdown 2025 finalists (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)Here are the 16 teams that will contest in BMSD 2025 Grand Finals:K9 EsportsGodLike EsportsOrangutanTeam AryanTrue RippersGods ReignTeam SoulWhite WalkersNebula EsportsVasista EsportsMadkings Esports8BitVictores SumusFS EsportsCincinnati KidsMYSTERIOUS 4Prize pool distribution of BMSD 2025 Grand FinalsKrafton will distribute a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore among the finalists based on their performances in the Finals. Here is the prize pool distribution:First place - ₹30 lakhSecond place - ₹15 lakhThird place - ₹10 lakhFourth place - ₹7.5 lakhFifth place - ₹6.25 lakhSixth place - ₹4.5 lakhSeventh place - ₹3.75 lakhEighth place - ₹3.75 lakhNinth place - ₹2.5 lakh10th place - ₹2.5 lakh11th place - ₹2 lakh12th place - ₹2 lakh13th place - ₹1.5 lakh14th place - ₹1.5 lakh15th place - ₹1.25 lakh16th place - ₹1.25 lakhSpecial rewardsBest IGL - ₹75,000Fan Favourite Player - ₹50,000Best Clutch - ₹50,000MVP of Grand Finals - ₹1,00,000MVP of The Tournament - ₹2,00,00BMSD 2025 Grand Finals: How to watchThe Grand Finals of the BMSD 2025 will be broadcast live only on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel at 3:15 pm IST.K9 Esports had an outstanding run in the Semifinals. The lineup, led by Omega, recently won the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025. The squad will be looking to win another major title and earn a spot in the PMGC 2025.Team GodLike, Orangutan, and True Rippers also had a fantastic run in the Semifinals. They displayed their strength in the previous stage. Team Aryan, who won the BMPS 2025, showcased amazing performances in its last few games of the Semifinals. Soul, Gods Reign, and White Walkers were also impressive. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNebula Esports, FS, and Vasista displayed improved performances in the Survival Stage. Madkings, Victores Sumus, and 8Bit also looked impressive in this stage. They will aim to maintain their pace in the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals.