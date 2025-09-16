BMSD 2025 Upper and Lower Brackets: Teams, groups, format, and dates announced

A total of 48 teams have been invited to the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025, set to be held in multiple stages in Hyderabad, Telangana. The Lower and Upper Brackets of the event feature 24 teams apiece. The Lower Bracket will be hosted from September 18 to 21, while the Upper Bracket will be organised between September 22 and 25.BMSD will be rolled out from September 18 to October 12, 2025. Aside from a total prize pool of ₹1 crore, the winners will earn a spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. The best eight performers from the Showdown will also play in the BGMI International Cup 2025, which offers two spots for each PMGC.BMSD 2025 Lower and Upper Brackets groups and format View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLower Bracket - September 18 to 2124 teams have been divided into three groups in the Lower Bracket. They will compete in Round Robin format and play 16 games apiece. The top 12 squads from the overall standings will advance to the Quarter Finals, while the bottom 12 will face elimination from BGMI Showdown. Here are the groups:Group ATroy Tamilans EsportsAltitudeTEAM iNSANEAutobotz EsportsSinewy EsportsTeam VersatileRevenant XSparkMYSTERIOUS 4Group BGlitchXRebornRider EsportsAlibaba RaidersMadkings EsportsVasista EsportsTeam Tamilas2OP OfficialGravity EsportsGroup CNebula EsportsStreamOBlitz EsportsTWOBPhoenix EsportsWhite WalkersGENXFM EsportsWyld FangsUpper Bracket - September 22 to 2524 teams have been seeded into three groups in the BMSD Upper Bracket. Each group will contest in 16 games. The top 12 performers will progress to the Semifinals, while the bottom 12 must wade through the Quarter Finals. Here are the groups:Group AFS EsportsMeta NinzaK9 EsportsMarcos GamingEvoX EsportsReckoning Esports8BitGenesis EsportsGroup BBot ArmyLos Hermanos EsportsLikitha Esports4TR OfficialNoNx EsportsGods OmenGods ReignOrangutanGroup CVictores SumusTeam SoulGodLike EsportsTeam AryanTrue RippersCincinnati KidsFirst CuriosityMedal EsportsThe BGMI Shodwon is the third official Battlegrounds Mobile India game event in 2025. India has received a direct spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship after a long wait. The aforementioned teams will strive to earn a spot in the Championship.Fans can catch BMSD Shodown 2025 live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports. Each day will feature a total of six games across three maps: Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.