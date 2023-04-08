BGMI legend and streamer Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant recently held a livestream on his YouTube channel where he spoke about several topics related to esports and gaming as well as his own career as a content creator. During the broadcast, he delved into the reasons for his downfall.

He mentioned how he always had the mindset of helping others grow with him. He stated that it didn't matter to him whether the ones he helped were willing to work with him. If they did, he would help them. Otherwise, he would go and raid their livestreams and speed up their growth. He surmised that having a caring outlook toward people has become his biggest mistake.

Dynamo's exact words (translated from Hindi):

"I have always kept the mindset that I have to help others grow as well. If they don't work with me, I will raid their livestreams, if they are, I will help them grow with me. I think caring for others has been my biggest mistake."

Dynamo is amongst the most renowned personalities in the BGMI gaming community. He is also the owner of the crowd-favorite organization, Hydra Esports. Hence, it's no shock that his recent comments regarding his downfall have created a huge buzz amongst his fans.

BGMI star Dynamo talks about mistakes he made in his career

Continuing on the same matter, a disheartened Dynamo mentioned how he would have done better had he only prioritized his own benefits instead of caring for others. He stated how he shouldn't have borne the expenses of others. However, he assured his fans that the incurred losses will be recovered soon.

His exact statements (translated from Hindi):

"If I had only thought about my benefits and ensured myself that there's no good in helping others, things would have been different. I should have let people look after themselves, have their own food, bear their own expenses. I would have been much happier if I had not spent a single penny on others. However, I feel all the losses incurred will be recovered with time."

For those unaware, Hydra Esports recently faced a huge setback as multiple content creators and BGMI streamers left the organization. This includes popular creators like Alpha Clasher, BTS, Emperor, and Ayush. With Dynamo trying to reinstate Hydra, it remains to be seen when it will return to its halcyon days.

