Carnival Gaming qualifies for BGIS 2024 Round 3

Carnival Gaming grabbed the prime spot in Group 1 of the BGIS 2024 Round 2 and registered their place in the next stage. The Omega-led top-tier roster was remarkable in their six encounters and amassed 85 points, including 49 finishes. Their players Neyo and Goblin displayed outstanding performances and helped their team secure first rank.

Carnival Gaming conquered hattrick Chicken Dinners in the BGIS Round 2. With this dominant showcasing, the club returned to its signature form. The experienced unit had an average run in the Grind tournament.

Group 1 of the India Series Round 2 contested in six matches on May 9 with the best seven teams advancing to the Grand Finals. Apart from Carnival Gaming, Chemin Esports also delivered scintillating performances in this group and obtained a second spot. Bot Army, Inspiration, Heros, The Chosen and Sign To Gods were able to finish in the top 7 of the overall standings.

Carnival Gaming’s performances in BGIS 2024 Round 2

In the first game, Carnival Gaming took an aggressive approach and grabbed 11 points with the help of nine kills. Captain Omega played exceptionally well and alone claimed five finishes. However, the opening match was won by Inspiration Esports.

Carnival Gaming’s phenomenal performance helped them seal a convincing 24-point victory in the second game. Neyo and Goblin from the roster obtained six and five crucial eliminations respectively. Chemin Esports also had an emphatic run there.

The team kept up their tide and earned a 15-point Chicken Dinner. The lineup played strategically throughout the match. Genesis, Bot Army, and Chemin also did well in this encounter.

Carnival Gaming registered their third Chicken Dinner in a row with 23 points in the fourth match of the BGIS Round 2. Neyo from the squad was remarkable as he achieved seven eliminations. Chemin and Inspiration were also impressive in the match.

In the fifth battle, the Omega-led squad failed to maintain their winning streak and scored only two points. Heros Gaming was the winner of this game. Bigboi, Royal Emperor, and Inspiration also played nicely there.

The sixth and last game of this group was won by Chemin Esports with 25 important points. Carnival Gaming added 10 points to their name. Royal Emperor and Bot Army too played well in their end match of the BGIS Round 2.