Carnival Gaming signs BGMI star Neyoo

Carnival Gaming has signed BGMI star Suraj Nityanand "Neyoo" Majumdar as a content creator. He was previously associated with Team GodLike for more than two years. The renowned athlete has not officially announced his retirement from the competitive scene but was not on the active roster of his previous club for a long time. He was considered one of the top-tier PUBG Mobile/BGMI players from 2019 to 2022.

Since Carnival Gaming entered the esports scene in January this year, the organization has signed up a number of content creators. It has also been noted that many former members of GodLike Esports have joined the firm in the last four months. Recently, Vivone, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Archis Patil have also been signed by the club.

BGMI star Neyoo joins Carnival Gaming

On May 2, 2024, Carnival Gaming officially announced the signing of Neyoo through their social media pages. The club posted;

"He is the MVP, the myth, the legend." He possesses unique abilities and exploits in e-sports, so he has made a mark on the IGC. We welcome one of the most talented defenders, coveted esports player Neyoo to the Carnival Gaming clan. Ab haters ke chehre pe hoga bang bang.

Neyoo started his esports journey in early 2019 and has played for many big organizations like Entity Gaming, TSM, and GodLike. He contested in a number of national and international tournaments in the past five years. His best individual performance was in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, in which he was awarded the MVP title for his outstanding showcasing.

Neyoo came into the limelight while playing for Entity Gaming in late 2019. His team won the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) South Asia and also represented India in the PMCO Global Finals Kuala Lumpur 2019, where they registered fifth rank. While contesting for TSM Entity, he and his teammates conquered the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

GodLike Esports acquired the former TSM players in August 2021, including Neyoo. The lineup ensured the fourth spot in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS), where Neyoo was phenomenal throughout the tournament. The roster also took part in the PMGC 2021 Finals and held 13th in the overall rankings.

Carnival Gaming made headlines after signing the former BGMI athletes of Team Soul in January 2024. The club has recruited many content creators in the past few months. Neyoo has built up a good fan base and will aim to help his new club gain popularity in the scene.